Virginia will still allow media, but Maryland will not. Virginia teams will submit a list of immediate family members allowed. Maryland will allow only parents or legal guardians of players and significant others of coaches.
“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, our decision is based on discussion we have had on how covid-19 is progressing in the Commonwealth,” John Haun, the Virginia High School League’s executive director, said in a statement.
Only the Virginia class 6 finals include teams from the Washington area. Madison plays Edison in the girls’ final at 11 a.m. Saturday, and South County plays Centreville in the boys’ final at 1 p.m. Saturday. One coach indicated an effort to move the finals from Richmond to northern Virginia, since fans won’t be allowed and all four teams are from Fairfax County. A VHSL spokesman said the state isn’t considering that option.
The Maryland state semifinals begin Thursday and continue Friday, with all finals on Saturday.