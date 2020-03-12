The NBA suspended its season indefinitely Wednesday night, after Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
Although the Wizards visited the Jazz nearly two weeks ago, symptoms for the novel coronavirus may appear within two to 14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the guidance of the team and medical staff, the Wizards’ self-quarantine will last for the next three to four days.
During the team’s recent Western Conference road trip, Washington faced the Golden State Warriors (March 1), the Sacramento Kings (March 3) and the Portland Trail Blazers (March 4). At the time, Wizards players expressed only mild concern over the virus, which on Wednesday was declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
“It’s not crazy high. I think for me, I think maybe it’s three, four, I don’t know because it hasn’t affected anybody that’s kind of close,” Wizards point guard Ish Smith said about his level of concern earlier this month. “Usually when it hits close to home, that’s when it kind of hits you.”
