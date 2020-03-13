Walsh said moving the marathon is “a very big undertaking.” He also discouraged anyone from running the route of the race on its original scheduled date of April 20, saying the roads will not be closed that day.
The race has been altered only once its history, in 1918 during World War I when a military relay race was held instead. It is annually one of the most popular road races in the world, drawing more than 30,000 runners who wind their way over the 26.2-mile course through eight Boston-area communities. Held annually on the Massachusetts state holiday known as Patriots’ Day, the race attracts crowds that annually exceed 500,000 along the route and generates $200 million for the area’s economy.
Other marathons across the globe have been altered because of coronavirus, with Rome canceling its marathon and Paris moving its race to October.