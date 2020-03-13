On Friday afternoon, Van Pelt took to Twitter, where he has in excess of 2 million followers, tweeting, “So many college and HS athletes saw their seasons, maybe their playing careers, just....end. No send off, no nothing. We want to fix that. Share their stories, photos & videos here. We should certainly have the room for some join the show. Let’s celebrate them #SeniorNight.”

When Van Pelt got home from hosting Thursday’s late-night “SportsCenter,” he told The Washington Post, there was an email chain from members of ESPN’s social media team that suggested using #SeniorDay as a way to celebrate those whose seasons — and careers — are forever incomplete.

“After our show Thursday, I said to our group, ‘We ought to shine a light on some of the athletes whose seasons ended out of nowhere. Men, women, big and small schools. Have them on the show, whatever,’” Van Pelt said. “God knows we will have the space.

“I feel, selfishly, crushed and cheated that I don’t get to watch. I can’t imagine how bad it would be to have the ability to be in the arena [and have it] just end like that. On a Thursday afternoon in March. It’s just over?”

Van Pelt, a University of Maryland alum, had a personal stake in witnessing his alma mater finish out its best men’s basketball season in years. The Terrapins won their final regular season game to clinch a three-way tie for the Big Ten regular season crown. While Maryland didn’t have the chance to compete in its conference tournament, Van Pelt sympathizes with those whose universities didn’t finish their seasons on the same note as his.

“As much of a bummer as it was for Maryland’s season to just end, at least [senior guard] Anthony Cowan got his senior night,” Van Pelt added. “[He] got to walk off with a net around his neck. I just thought of how many athletes in other sports got nothing. It was just over. How do we honor them? What can we do? I guess we will see.”

An NCAA committee announced Friday that a number of spring athletes will be granted another year of eligibility after this week’s cancellations. The committee will reportedly discuss the possibility of granting extra eligibility to winter-sport athletes, whose seasons have either already finished or were near completion.

Van Pelt’s tweet received more than 1,000 replies in its first three hours. Sorting through the comments will be a collaborative effort among his team at ESPN but it’s a small venture with which he’s pleased to have been involved.

Slippery Rock has just 1 senior softball player, Alexa Guglielmino, and she is remarkably positive despite going through some tough times. Her dad was diagnosed with an aggressive level four glioblastoma brain tumor and is fighting hard. You would never know it if you met her. pic.twitter.com/A4pJOYTvCh — Rock Athletics (@Rock_Athletics) March 13, 2020

This is Sullivan South from Kingsport Tennessee. We made the basketball state tournament for the first time in the 40 year school history. The school is set to close next year. The state is canceling the tournament. These kids and this school will never get to enjoy going pic.twitter.com/2RqkZPs8KT — Michael McMeans (@MichaelPMcMeans) March 13, 2020

Our 26-4 team found out our conference tournament was canceled after scouting our semifinal foe. Grace Vander Weide, Alana Gilmer, Molly Smith, & twins Hannah & Rebekah Hand lost their chance to cut nets. Bekah was also 6 points shy of 2,000 & three 3ptrs from the Marist record🦊 pic.twitter.com/slj1vY9squ — Marist WBB (@MaristWBB) March 13, 2020

@DU_Gymnastics Senior Maddie Karr broke the school record for most career titles won with several meets still on the schedule! Absolute legend. #thankyoumaddie #PioneerTogether #seniornight pic.twitter.com/srtHjzzXYH — Tom Parrott (@Tom_Parrott23) March 13, 2020

“I just sent a tweet,” Van Pelt said. “Don’t really know how it manifests itself from there.”

“I have no idea how long we will do it. I have no idea what it will look like. They will be providing content, which we will clearly be lacking. But what we get out of it is what we can give: the spotlight to share their story. Based on the initial response, it seems there will be no shortage of worthy stories to share.”