Augusta National Golf Club spent the week weighing its options for the hosting the Masters before announcing Friday morning the event, steeped in tradition and covered in azaleas, would not start on April 9 as planned. Tournament officials offered no timeline on when it might be rescheduled but were hopeful it could still be held this year.

The decision came less than 24 hours after the PGA Tour canceled the final three rounds of the Players Championship, as well as all other Tour events through April 5. The Masters was scheduled to take place the following week, which means the world’s top golfers likely won’t play a tournament again until at least mid-April.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement. “We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

Around the same time Friday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh appeared at a news conference and announced the Boston Marathon, originally scheduled for April 20, would be postponed until Sept. 14, another proactive measure by event organizers to minimize large gatherings and help stem the outbreak of covid-19 virus.

“Our expectation and hope right now is that this day will get us to a safer date,” Walsh said. “We want to make sure that we keep people safe. … That’s what all this is about."

Moving the marathon — one of the largest and most prestigious distance races in the world — is “a very big undertaking,” Walsh said, adding that the proposed new date of the race “jumped around like a pinball” as officials discussed logistics. Questions about temperature and whether the race would conflict with activities at local schools had to be considered.

The marathon winds its way through eight Boston-area communities over the 26.2 miles, attracting more than 30,000 runners and crowds that annually exceed 500,000 along the route. The race began in 1897 and has been altered only once before: in 1918 during World War I, when a military relay race was held instead.

Runners had been bracing for the postponement, as other marathons across the globe have similarly been impacted by the coronavirus, with Rome canceling its race and Paris moving its event to October. On Friday, race officials also delayed the London Marathon until Oct. 4. It had been scheduled for April 26.

NASCAR, which earlier this week had planned to stage its March races without fans present, reversed course Friday, postponing both Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the March 22 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport,” the circuit said on statement. “We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

Sunday’s IndyCar race in St. Petersburg, Fla., which likewise was to be run in the absence of fans, also has been postponed, and all IndyCar races through April have been canceled.

The mass postponements is sure to prompt some creative schedule-shuffling with leagues, broadcasters, sponsors and local municipalities. Rescheduling the Masters, usually golf’s first major of the year, could be especially tricky, and tournament officials might have to target September or later. There is no hole on the summer golf calendar that isn’t otherwise occupied by an existing PGA Tour event. In addition, Augusta National holds its tournament in April to take advantage of ideal conditions. By summer, temperatures are so hot, the course is closed and doesn’t reopen to members until early fall.

The PGA Tour concludes its season Aug. 30 in Atlanta, just a couple of hours west of Augusta. The Masters could seek to host its tournament shortly after that, before international players return to their home countries.

The Masters has been held in Augusta, Ga., every year since 1934, except for 1943-45, when it was canceled because of World War II.

“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus covid-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances,” Ridley said in the statement.

The soccer world has been rocked by the disease with both a high-profile player and manager testing positive for the virus. While Concacaf suspended all competitions for the next 30 days, UEFA, the governing body for European soccer, announced that all round-of-16 matches in its Champions League and Europa League club competitions scheduled for next week have been postponed. Because those matches will not be played as scheduled, the March 20 quarterfinal draws also have been put off.

“Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course,” UEFA said in a statement.

A number of European professional leagues also suspended operations Friday because of the coronavirus, including the Premier League, which will halt play until at least April 3. That decision was made just one day after Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus and its entire first team had placed itself in isolation. Players from five other clubs — Bournemouth, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester and Watford — are also in self-isolation after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Top leagues in France and Germany also suspended play, falling in line with counterparts in Spain, Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands that had already shut down because of the coronavirus.

With club competitions across Europe halted and season completions delayed, UEFA must decide what to do with this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament with speculation centering on a postponement until 2021.

In many ways, the most surprising developments this week revolved around the organizations that opted to continue holding events.

Mexico’s top soccer league is one of the few not to shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak. Liga MX matches through the weekend were still set to be played — with fans allowed to watch in most cases — though pregame handshakes between players, officials and child mascots would not be allowed.

And UFC President Dana White said Thursday that his company would continue to stage its upcoming MMA shows, beginning with one Saturday in Brazil that won’t have fans in attendance. The following weekend, a UFC card in London will “proceed as planned,” he said.

The company is moving its March 28 event, originally in Columbus, Ohio, where the governor has called for no spectators at indoor sporting events, to a UFC-owned arena in Las Vegas.

White said UFC has always gone “overboard with health and safety,” and he even consulted President Trump and Vice President Pence this week.