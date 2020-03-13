Maryland’s men’s basketball team is just one entity in this mess, and Mark Turgeon just one coach. But take the emotions they felt this week and lay them over the sports world, because they apply. In all the specific experiences, there is so much in common. There’s commonality in the uncertainty, commonality in the frustration, commonality in the concern. Commonality in the void.

“It just, it just happened so fast,” Turgeon said by phone Friday afternoon. “It’s amazing how much has happened from yesterday, getting ready for practice, to today at 1 o’clock.”

AD

AD

What happened broadly: American life was altered because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, and sports — beginning with the NBA on Wednesday night — essentially shut down. What happened specifically in College Park: The Terrapins arrived at Xfinity Center packed for their flight to Indianapolis, scheduled for later Thursday afternoon. They dressed for practice, scheduled for noon.

And at 11:45 a.m., the Big Ten announced the conference tournament, which had started the night before, was canceled. For the Terrapins, there would be no flight Thursday afternoon. There would be no game Friday night.

There is no plan for something like this. Not across this country. But not in that gym in suburban Washington, either.

AD

“We sat down and talked,” Turgeon said. “I said, ‘Guys, I hope that they figure out a way to play the NCAA tournament.’ And a few guys were like, ‘I don’t know, Coach. I don’t see how.’”

AD

What to do, with no game for which to practice? The Terps went home, coaches to houses, players to dorms.

There is untold time ahead to fill for thousands of athletes — competitors for whom there’s suddenly no competition — and there will be all manner of stories about how they filled it. But Major League Baseball players, they’ll have a season. Who knows when it will start? But it’ll happen.

Pro basketball and hockey players? The NBA said it “suspended” its season. The NHL called it a “pause.” They hope to hold playoffs at some point. Even delayed or after shortened seasons, that would be fulfilling, with celebrations and champions.

AD

Not for college sports, and not for college athletes. Careers at that level have a finite life span anyway. So the tweet the NCAA sent out after the Terps had dispersed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday — “Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments” — felt final.

AD

“It just hit us: It’s over,” Turgeon said, “We’re like, ‘What? Really?’ But we weren’t together.”

In the best sense, coaching in college isn’t all about teaching backdoor screens and defensive footwork, about deciding whether to call time out or to make a substitution. It’s about leading when no one is watching.

Turgeon sent out a text to the entire team. He talked to a few of his players and his staff. They agreed: Let’s meet Friday. They were supposed to be in Indianapolis. They were supposed to play the winner of Indiana and Penn State. They had no game. They were still in College Park. So at 11 a.m., they met.

AD

Again, this is one team in one set of circumstances. But think of that journey, compressed over five days: On Sunday, the Terrapins beat Michigan at Xfinity Center to clinch a share of the regular-season Big Ten title. On Monday, some of the conversation centered around whether the Terps celebrated too vociferously given they had tied Wisconsin and Michigan State and, in fact, would be the third seed in the Big Ten tourney.

AD

“That’s some of what we talked about: how God had a plan,” Turgeon said. “There was a reason we didn’t clinch the league championship at Rutgers [where they lost last week]. We did it at home, like we should have. We talked about how our last time together we cut down nets, and how great that we could end on that note.”

When a college season ends in normal fashion — come this time of year, almost invariably with a loss — players can be crushed. But coaches have practical concerns, because their programs must roll on. Turgeon would typically address his team briefly after, say, a loss in the NCAA tournament, then organize a meeting a few days later, then give his guys a couple of weeks off.

AD

This, though, this was different. The Terps talked for an hour. They said goodbye to the seniors, little-used Will Clark and Travis Valmon and star point guard Anthony Cowan. In unprecedented circumstances, they let it flow, chuckles and tears and everything in between.

AD

“I’ve been in a lot of really good meetings in my lifetime, but I don’t think I’ve ever had one better than this,” Turgeon said. “We cried. We laughed. It was an amazing meeting. I think it was closure for all of us. To be able to talk and laugh and cry was really important for this team.”

But when it was over, there was just the blank space ahead.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Turgeon said.

AD

He is a basketball coach in the best part of basketball season with no film to watch and no tournament to contest. He will probably head down to his vacation spot in Dewey Beach, Del., with his family for a few days. He will recruit by phone and text because the NCAA has dictated he can’t in person. He will … what, exactly?

“I’m a sports nut,” Turgeon said. “There’s going to be nothing on. Lotta Netflix, I guess.”