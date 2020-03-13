“I’m gonna say this, and I’m probably going to get in trouble because I work for Turner ... I think Turner Sports and CBS got to close down March Madness,” Charles Barkley said Thursday morning on ESPN. “Even if there’s no fans in the stadium, you can’t have these players breathing on each other for two weeks. Even if they had a hotel, they’re going to be in different cities around the country ... It’s going to take tremendous courage because a lot of people make a lot of money on March Madness.”

Within hours, Barkley’s prediction had come true: The NCAA announced it was canceling the tournament, along with the women’s tournament and its spring-sport championships. And as the reality of a March without Selection Sunday, bracket pools and buzzer-beaters set in on Friday, television networks, major advertisers, college sports officials and other stakeholders began to grapple with the financial ramifications of eliminating an event that annually generates more than $1 billion that flows through the NCAA to college conferences and schools, as well as hundreds of millions spent across the country by fans attending games.

The NCAA and its broadcast partners, CBS and Turner Sports, are in the middle of a 14-year, $11 billion deal to broadcast the men’s tournament through 2024. In 2016, the parties extended the contract through 2032 for $8.8 billion. Those deals essentially fund the NCAA’s existence.

Officials at conferences and schools who count on millions flowing from the NCAA are just beginning to discuss the potential impact on their budgets. In statements this week, they’ve avoided the question of whether the tournament’s cancelation will cut into the more than $600 million the NCAA distributes each year.

In an interview earlier this month with Bloomberg, NCAA chief operating officer Donald Remy said the organization had a business-interruption insurance policy that it believes would partially cover losses, as well as some money in reserves.

“If you can think of it, it’s something that we’ve gone through an analysis around,” Remy told Bloomberg. “We’ve contingency planned for all circumstances.”

For the five wealthiest college conferences and their member schools — those in the Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, Big 12 and ACC — the strength of football television contracts and the lucrative College Football Playoff will help mitigate financial pain of lost basketball revenue.

But smaller college conferences are more dependent on basketball to fund their annual operations. At the Atlantic 10 Conference, where NCAA money funds more than 60 percent of its $26 million in annual expenses, spokeswoman Debbie White said she and her colleagues were awaiting word from the NCAA about how this year’s payouts would be affected.

“We’re a basketball-centric league. We have no money coming in from the CFP (the College Football Playoff)," she said. “My intellect tells me [NCAA support] going to go be disrupted. To what degree, we’re not sure.”

Hundreds of millions of NCAA dollars fund scholarships, grants, and other operations at 1,200 member schools across the country. Those payouts are in six and seven-figure increments that many colleges and universities can likely absorb with significant operational changes. But the cancellations of all spring sports will have broader ripple effects at schools, Patriot League commissioner Jennifer Heppel said in a phone interview on Friday.

Seniors in canceled spring sports at schools across the country are likely to petition for extra years of eligibility from the NCAA to make up for their lost seasons. Schools, in turn, will have to petition the NCAA for extra scholarship allotments, so they can bring back fifth-year seniors while offering scholarships to incoming freshmen. That could lead to budgetary crunches at smaller schools, not to mention competitive bottlenecking, if incoming freshmen suddenly have unexpected fifth-year seniors battling for the same finite spots.

“Those are the things we’re just starting to talk about, and not at all wanting to be in restrictive mode with our student-athletes, because of these unique circumstances,” said Heppel. “There’s no precedent here.”

A network nightmare

At the television networks that broadcast the games, officials declined to discuss the financial ramifications, including whether or not they would still make planned payments to the NCAA this year, or whether they have insurance policies to protect against this outcome.

“We are fully supportive of the NCAA’s decision to cancel this year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship," CBS and Turner said in a joint statement. "We’ll continue to work closely with the NCAA and all our partners as we prioritize the health and well-being of everyone involved.”

Most networks have clauses in their largest broadcast contracts that protect against unforeseen and unpreventable disasters that cancel events. Whether it’s a natural disaster or a terrorist attack, the clauses are designed to protect the networks from having to pay contractually obligated rights fees in the event of what is known as a “force majeure.” Whether the coronavirus would qualify remains unclear.

Some networks also have insurance policies for major broadcast events. Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast, which owns NBC, recently said his network has insurance that would cover losses if the Olympics are canceled.

CBS and Turner could potentially face significant losses in advertising income. According to analyst firm Kantar Media, advertisers spent $910 million during last year’s men’s tournament. Networks will have to either reimburse some advertisers or make it up to them when other sports return to their airwaves.

Despite the circumstances, industry analysts predicted that there was too much at stake, given the amount of money and the length of the contract between CBS, Turner and the NCAA, for them and their corporate partners to not find solutions. Those might include adding an extra year to the end of the current TV rights contract, or a settlement that guarantees TNT and CBS the chance to negotiate a new deal before the NCAA goes on the open market. Another option would be to add new content to the current deal to make it more valuable, which could require expanding the tournament to more teams and games.

“When you have a deal worth billions of dollars over so many years, with content that is so critically important to your business, I would be very shocked to see a major sports league or major broadcaster invoke a disaster clause and go to court,” said Dan Cohen, who oversees media-rights consulting for sports marketing company Octagon. “The relationships are too big to fail.”

In Atlanta, no contingency

The financial pain may be felt most acutely, and most quickly, in Atlanta, where hotels and restaurants were expecting more than 100,000 visitors for the Final Four. The NCAA alone had a block of 32,000 rooms reserved, and a Georgia State economist had estimated the Final Four’s financial impact on the region at more than $100 million.

While such estimates are often disputed by economists as overly rosy, William Pate, president and CEO of the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, said restaurants and hotels will indisputably feel significant financial pain in the months ahead, as coronavirus concerns are expected to reduce the region’s tourism and hospitality income from 30 to 50 percent.

“We certainly respect the decision of the NCAA; the health and safety of their athletes and personnel is paramount," Pate said. "But it is certainly going to have a major impact at restaurants and hotels who often work on very tight margins.” More than 300,000 people in the Atlanta region work in hospitality industries dependent on a steady flow of visitors staying in hotel rooms and dining in local restaurants, according to Pate.