“I definitely appreciate him for not telling us, because we were already having a pretty rough start to the game,” Morgan State senior guard Chelsea Mitchell said in a phone interview on Friday, as the team bused back to Baltimore. “I think our focus just needed to be on each other, and doing everything we can for each other. I just feel like if we knew, it would’ve affected that."

Mitchell and her teammates arrived in Norfolk with an inkling that this week’s tournament, which was scheduled to run through Saturday, might be altered. On Tuesday, the Ivy League became the first conference to cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The following day, the NCAA announced it would play its men’s and women’s tournaments, which were to begin next week, without fans in attendance. After a slew of conferences canceled tournaments on Thursday morning, Davis tried to keep his players focused in the locker room before their midafternoon game.

“We saw the news,” Davis said. “I didn’t know all the ramifications, but we were just told that we were going to play, and that’s what we did.”

Before third-seeded Morgan State took the floor for warm-ups on Thursday, Mitchell, who starred at Atholton High in Howard County, received a text from her friend, Mariah Gray. The senior guard at Towson, who was preparing for a game against Northeastern, told Mitchell the CAA had canceled its tournaments. By the time Morgan State and sixth-seeded Delaware State tipped off just after 2 p.m. Eastern, the MEAC and MAAC were the only two conferences still playing. The MAAC canceled soon after, and the NCAA’s announcement that it was canceling March Madness followed, before Morgan State’s game ended.

“I just never really put it in perspective that this could really happen,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t think it would happen the way that it did.”

It’s a wrap from the Norfolk Scope Arena in what is believed to be the last game played in America, as the Morgan State🐻🏀 have defeated @DSUwbb🐝 6️⃣4️⃣-6️⃣3️⃣ in the MEAC Quarterfinal.#TheMorganWay #MEACWBB#ThreeStripeLife #GoBears🔶🔷 — Morgan State Bears (@MorganStBears) March 12, 2020

During a timeout with two seconds remaining and Morgan State clinging to a one-point lead, the public address announcer at Norfolk’s Scope Arena announced to the sparse crowd that the remainder of the tournament was canceled. Mitchell, who was in “game mode” and listening to instructions from Davis near the Morgan State bench, didn’t hear that announcement. Neither, apparently, did her teammates, who celebrated their fifth straight win and marked their spot in the semifinals by placing a “Morgan State” sticker on an interactive bracket that tournament staffers brought onto the court.

In the locker room a few minutes later, Scott, Morgan State’s AD, congratulated the players on their win and broke the news that their season was over.

“I was speechless,” said Mitchell, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds against Delaware State. “It all just seemed so surreal, and something that you can’t really understand at the time. It was just so heart-wrenching and a mix of emotions, because we had just won a very big game, and at the same time, it’s done. It was something that was just snatched out of your control. It was really upsetting.”

The last game played in the country for the 2019-2020 season. We made history and got the W! #TriviaQuestion2038 pic.twitter.com/MhyZRUfQgi — MorganState_WBB (@morganstate_wbb) March 13, 2020

“Like every other coach in America, I have an understanding of how serious this is, and what we must do to protect these student-athletes,” said Davis, who led the Bears to their most wins (17) since 2011. “I thought we were getting hot at the right time, and we can talk about disappointment, but the more and more I realize how much this is affecting people, and how in a few short weeks it’s shut down America, how we have to all be on board … I’m just hoping we can get through this and get some sense of normality back.”

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Morgan State has suspended all in-classroom instruction until at least April 3.

But the last game of the college basketball season marked a potential first for the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Highlights from the Bears’ win were featured on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” Only two other NCAA Division I games were played in their entirety on Thursday.

“I didn’t even know they had the footage,” said Davis, who took his team out to Red Lobster on Thursday night. “I thought it was great.”

With the NCAA canceling all remaining winter and spring championships, and almost every professional sports league suspended indefinitely, it’s unclear when “SportsCenter” will have any fresh footage to show. In the meantime, Morgan State is embracing its spot in college basketball history.

“The last game played in the country for the 2019-2020 season,” the team’s Twitter account proclaimed. “We made history and got the W! #TriviaQuestion2038.”

“Even though it’s on a sad note that it happened, it’s also a great trivia question,” Davis said, “because we won the game.”