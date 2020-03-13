That was, of course, until now.

“This is weird," said Martinez on Thursday, shortly after MLB canceled the rest of spring training games and delayed the regular season for at least two weeks, due to the coronavirus outbreak. “This is movie-esque. It really is. You see all these movies on pandemics, and then now all of a sudden, we’re in one.”

Pandemics alter everyday life, and, for the Nationals, that means altering the preparation for a season. They’re aware that that is moot compared to what the world is facing. Max Scherzer laughed on Thursday when a reporter asked about his morning bullpen session. Martinez has stated, over and over, that the most important questions for baseball are about the safety of family, friends and fans.

But with an uncertain schedule, and no telling when games could begin, these creatures of habit will have to adjust. They plan to stay in West Palm Beach for the time being, and reconvene for a team meeting Saturday. Then Martinez and his coaches will sit down Sunday to determine the next steps. The manage wants to keep his players here, together, to condition for a shortened season and avoid unnecessary travel.

If the delay in the schedule lasts the minimum two weeks, the Nationals would open against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on April 10. The organization’s expectation is that will take longer, echoing reports from around the league. A handful of Nationals staff members have extended their hotel stays well into May. That could be precaution or reality, depending on what comes next, so Washington is preparing.

“We want to make sure, especially with a shortened season, I think the teams that get off to a fairly quick start are going to benefit from this,” Martinez said. “I want these guys to understand: When this season starts, we’ve got to be in like June 1 form. ‘Hey, it’s go time.’ And we’re going to prepare for that.”

The Nationals’ already had a puzzle with their pitching staff, since most if it was used through a title run. That ended on Oct. 30, the last day of the 2019 baseball calendar. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Sean Doolittle, Daniel Hudson and Will Harris all either pitched in Game 7 of the World Series, or right before it. Tanner Rainey and Wander Suero had the longest and most-taxing seasons of their young careers.

Coming into spring, the club had a detailed plan to avoid injury and a championship hangover. For some pitchers, such as Doolittle, Hudson, Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez, that meant easing into action. For others, such as Scherzer and Strasburg, the plan was similar to past years. Harris has been recovering from a left abdominal strain and was just coming around. Sánchez, at 36 years old, felt his arm was in a good place after a solid start last weekend.

But now, with an extended lead-up to the season, baseball faces a tricky situation: Pitchers need to build arm strength before they can appear in real games. Beyond the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus, but the concern for pitchers’ arms is another big reason the league couldn’t just pick a future Opening Day date and stick to it. MLB will have to consult clubs, who will have to consult their pitchers, who will have to be confident they won’t hurt themselves.

“I got up to three or four innings,” Corbin said Thursday. “If this is a long enough break, I can’t see us coming back and going anything over that. I think whenever the starters are going to be ready, that’s kind of when the season would start back up.”

“With the extra two weeks, it kind of gives everybody an extra blow before pressing into work,” added Scherzer. “And it could be a nice little needed rest before we actually start the season.”

Those are not competing viewpoints. Corbin was a bit confused as to how this process will look. Scherzer feels it could actually help the Nationals, one of two teams, along with the Houston Astros, that played as much as possible last year. Without exhibition games, the Nationals will soon stage intrasquad scrimmages and use minor leaguers to simulate situations. It will require a good amount of pretending, something pitchers are used to doing each February and March.

They will sit in the dugout, off a field with no spectators, to mimic the rest between innings. They will try to imagine the stress of a jam. Then they’ll hope for real baseball, since that would mean the world is safe.