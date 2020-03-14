He was one of three relievers acquired at last year’s trade deadline, and had missed most of the season with a lat injury. The promise was that he had a biting slider to go with high-90s heat, he just never found consistent command. In 21 regular season innings, he allowed five homers. In two postseason innings, he allowed three homers. In 6⅔ innings this spring, he allowed three more. The Nationals decided they had seen enough.

From here on, with baseball breaking due to the coronavirus outbreak, it will not be a normal spring. Clubs around the league are deciding whether to disband or stick together. The Nationals had a meeting Saturday morning, and the consensus was to remain in West Palm Beach, Fla., at their spring training facility, to continue preparing for the season.

The tricky part is that they have no clue when that season will start. Their logic is that, by staying put, they’ll avoid travel and be in place to pick back up when exhibitions resume. When they do, the Nationals will have a small handful of questions to answer. They have to decide whether Carter Kieboom is their starting third baseman. They need to pick a fifth starter between Ross, Voth or Erick Fedde. And, with Strickland gone, they need another arm to fill out the bullpen.

Strickland’s release came in a flurry of roster moves Saturday afternoon. The Nationals also let go of David Hernandez, a veteran reliever who was a nonroster invitee this spring. They optioned reliever Aaron Barrett, starters Kyle McGowin and Ben Braymer, and infielder Jake Noll to Class AAA Fresno. They assigned Jacob Wilson, Brandon Snyder, Taylor Gushue, JB Shuck, Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell and Wil Crowe to minor league camp.

That leaves Kyle Finnegan, Ryne Harper, James Bourque, Austen Williams and Javy Guerra as relievers who could complete the bullpen. Finnegan, Harper, Bourque and Williams are already on the 40-man roster. Guerra would need to be added in the spot created by Strickland’s departure. He was on the World Series roster last fall, and won gained appreciation among coaches and teammates by rejoining the Nationals after they released him in early August.

The Nationals have a few options with how to address the new opening on their 40-man roster. They could add a pitcher such as Guerra. They could leave it open for roster flexibility going into the season. Or they could add another nonroster invitee who’s impressed this spring, whether that’s veteran utility player Emilio Bonifacio, or catcher Welington Castillo, who made 72 appearances for the Chicago White Sox in 2019.

What the Nationals know for sure is that they have some time to think about it.