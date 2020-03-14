“We did spend a significant amount of time very late Wednesday night trying to figure out alternative models,” Gavitt, son of Dave Gavitt, the late founder of the original Big East Conference, told the Associated Press.

Five other members of the NCAA’s senior staff joined the conversation, according to a report by CBS Sports, but the selection committee voted it down when it became obvious that conducting the tournament would be extremely unlikely.

The NCAA wound up canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Thursday, one day after first saying it would be playing games only with essential personnel and barring fan access.

The 16-team tournament would have been played in Atlanta, the scheduled site of this season’s men’s Final Four.

“We didn’t actually reach out to anybody” in Atlanta, Gavitt told CBS Sports, which also reported the NCAA was considering a similar alternative in another city for the women’s tournament.

The selection committee would have chosen the 16-team fields based on overall body of work, eliminating automatic bids reserved for schools that won their conference tournaments.

Even if the NCAA had moved forward with a condensed field for the tournament, it’s unclear if schools would have been wiling to participate given the travel involved.

Under the 16-team format, the top four seeds would have played seeds Nos. 13-16 on Thursday and been off until Saturday. Teams seeded Nos. 5-8 would have played Nos. 9-12 on Friday, with the winners of those games playing the following day.

The round of eight would have been played on Saturday as well, with the Final Four on Sunday and the national championship game, which Virginia won last season in Minneapolis for its first NCAA title, on Monday.

The proposal, according to reports, never made it as far as executives from CBS or Turner Broadcasting, the networks that air the NCAA tournament, amid a constantly changing sports landscape that included virtually every major sports league postponing or canceling events for the foreseeable future.