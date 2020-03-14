According to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with the players’ vote pending, it’s possible that the NFL will delay the start of free agency. But that person termed it “more likely than not” that free agency will begin as scheduled Wednesday. There is a “higher probability,” that person said, that teams’ offseason programs will be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some within the league believe it would be preferable for the NFL to postpone the opening of the free agent market by two to four weeks. The league had said in recent days that it had no plans to delay free agency.

For now, teams have until 11:59 a.m. Monday to use franchise and transition tags to limit players’ free agent mobility. Players eligible for free agency, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, can begin negotiating with all teams Monday. The market officially opens Wednesday with the onset of the new league year. That’s when free agents can sign with other teams and trades can be made official, barring a postponement.

Other sports leagues have shut down amid what was declared a national emergency by President Trump. The NFL is in its offseason and does not have to worry about canceling or postponing games. But its offseason operations are being affected. The NFL canceled its annual league meeting that had been scheduled to begin late this month in Palm Beach, Fla. League officials are contemplating whether to curtail or cancel the live event in Las Vegas associated with next month’s draft and make the draft a TV-only event.

In free agency, teams can negotiate with players and agents by phone and electronic means. Free agent visits by players could be bypassed and physicals could be performed later. But some teams have shut down their offices, making it more challenging for coaches and front office staffers to operate in free agency. The NFL also might consider the optics of having players sign contracts worth, in many cases, tens of millions of dollars amid a national crisis.

The decision on postponing teams’ offseason programs for players is likely to be more straightforward. The league is unlikely to allow players to begin gathering at teams’ facilities in the next few weeks, the person familiar with the NFL’s planning said.

The players’ vote on the proposed CBA, already ratified by the owners, concludes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The result is expected to be announced Sunday morning by the NFLPA. The deal must be approved by a majority of those players who cast votes. If ratified, it would make some changes for the 2020 season and run through the 2030 season. The CBA includes an expanded NFL playoff field, a 17-game regular season and major changes to the sport’s marijuana policy and system of player discipline.