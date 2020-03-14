Scherff, 28, was scheduled to be a free agent and was considered by many around the NFL to be the best offensive lineman available after he earned Pro Bowl nods in three of the past four season. If he had left, Washington would have had a huge hole to fill on a line that is already weakened by the uncertainty over star left tackle Trent Williams’s future with the team.

Keeping Scherff was one of new Washington coach Ron Rivera’s priorities this offseason. Rivera has talked a lot about developing a starting quarterback — whether that be 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins or someone else — and giving that passer protection at the line and strong skill players to throw to.

But with Scherff and starting left guard Ereck Flowers set to be free agents and Williams free to look for a trade, Rivera needed Scherff to stay.

At last month’s NFL scouting combine, Rivera said the team had been negotiating with Scherff, but a long-term contract seemed unlikely given the slow pace of negotiations between the league and players union over a new collective bargaining agreement. The holdup has kept teams from being able to sign their own top free agents because no one fully knows the terms the NFL will operate under following the 2020 season.

The franchise tag allows the Redskins to keep Scherff for next season at a rate that is based on the league’s top five contracts for offensive linemen, which is expected to be $16.1 million. The Redskins have until July 15 to forge a long-term deal with him.

Scherff, a first-round pick out of Iowa in 2015, has been a constant on Washington’s line since he was moved from right tackle to guard before his first season. After missing just two games his first three years, Scherff has played just 19 total games over the past two seasons, finishing each on injured reserve — with a torn pectoral muscle in 2018 and knee and shoulder injuries this past December.

Scherff, who rarely does interviews, has deflected talk about his contract for more than a year. During a rare news conference at training camp in August, Scherff said he would not speak about negotiations, saying they were between his agent and the team.

“You know I’m here for another year, and that’s all I care about,” he said then. “I’ve got to do the best I can, and that’ll take care of itself."

In addition to keeping Scherff, Rivera hopes Flowers will also return, leaving only a question at left tackle. The Redskins are allowing Williams to negotiate with teams possibly looking to trade for the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle, who sat out all of last season in a dispute with the team after a cancer diagnosis.