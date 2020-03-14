The NCAA has not announced penalties for any of the programs connected to the FBI’s probe into college recruiting. Any potential discipline Pitino could face was apparently worth the risk for Iona.

“I am delighted to welcome Rick Pitino to Gael Nation,” Iona Athletic Director Matthew Glovaski said in a statement. “Rick is a Hall of Fame coach who has won at the highest levels and he is committed to leading our student-athletes and our program to national prominence. He brings passion and energy and shares our desire to build a winning program that will make our community proud.”

Pitino, who has more than three decades of experience coaching in college and took Louisville to six NCAA tournament Elite Eights, three Final Fours and one national championship game in 17 years, takes over a program with NCAA tournament history of its own. Iona, located in New Rochelle, N.Y., has 14 NCAA tournament berths in program history, including a four-year streak that would have ended this year had the NCAA tournament been played.

Pitino has a 770-271 overall record with stops at Kentucky, Providence and Boston University, in addition to Louisville. He had two stints in the NBA, coaching the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

“My passion in basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College,” Pitino said in a statement. “Tim Cluess has done a spectacular job creating success and a winning spirit. I wish Tim a speedy recovery and Iona will always cherish his accomplishments. At Iona, I will work with the same passion, hunger and drive that I’ve had for over forty years.”

Pitino had been coaching Greek EuroLeague team Panathinaikos, which he led to the Greek Cup last season, but he reportedly returned to the United States in recent days when the season was suspended because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, New Rochelle closed schools and other gathering places located within a one-mile radius to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the New York City suburb.

“The priority in New Rochelle right now is helping students continue their education online in light of the coronavirus and I very much look forward to the day when the community is back on campus and to get to work on further elevating this strong program,” Pitino said.