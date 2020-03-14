Ted Leonsis, managing partner of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns and operates the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals, for example, said the company would pay the roughly 500 part-time employees scheduled to work the 16 remaining events through March at Capital One Arena.

According to Leonsis, senior Monumental officials met Wednesday to discuss plans moving forward before the NBA and NHL announced they would be suspending their regular seasons. Compensation for part-time employees was an early topic during that meeting, Leonsis said.

AD

AD

On Friday, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, which owns and operates the NHL’s Calgary Flames, took a different route, according to a report in the Calgary Herald, announcing in an email to part-time and event staff they would not be compensated for canceled shifts beyond those scheduled for the previous day.

Here’s a rundown to what NBA and NHL owners have announced publicly regarding paying arena staff, part-time or otherwise:

NBA

Atlanta Hawks: Owner Tony Ressler, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, told Hawks CEO Steve Koonin several weeks before the NBA suspended its regular season “if we shut down, we have to take care of our part-time employees.”

AD

Brooklyn Nets: Steve Tasi responded to tweet from Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie regarding taking care of nonsalaried arena workers with a tweet of his own indicating the organization is “working on a plan” for Barclays Center staff.

AD

Cleveland Cavaliers: Although not mentioning owner Dan Gilbert by name, the franchise in a tweet indicated it would be “compensating all [Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse] hourly and event staff team members as if every game and every event is still taking place!”

Dallas Mavericks: Mark Cuban was among the first owners in major professional sports to say all workers at American Airlines Arena would be paid during the shutdown.

AD

Golden State Warriors: The owners, coaches and players are contributing $1 million to a disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees, the team announced in a news release.

Indiana Pacers: Owner Herb Simon, according to a report, will be providing financial assistance to part-time staff at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Houston Rockets: CEO Tad Brown, according to a report, said the team is working on a plan regarding compensation for hourly workers at Toyota Center.

AD

Los Angeles Clippers/Lakers: A deal is near complete, per a report in the Orange County Register, for the Lakers and Clippers, both of whom play at Staples Center, to compensate hundreds of part-time and contract workers, including game-night staff such as statisticians, announcers and dance teams.

AD

Memphis Grizzlies: Owner Robert Pera will be compensating all game-night employees for any missed games through the end of the year, according to The Daily Memphian.

Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Harris and David Blitzer, managing partners of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns and operates the 76ers, will pay their dozens of hourly and game-night staff for postponed games, according to a senior official.

NHL

Anaheim Ducks: Owners Henry and Susan Samueli have committed to pay all workers on the schedule for the next three Ducks and Big West tournament games in addition to two concerts at Honda Center, according to the Los Angeles Times.

AD

AD

Buffalo Sabres: Kim Pegula, the Sabres’ co-owner and team president said Saturday that all game day employees at the team’s arena in Buffalo and who work in Rochester, N.Y. on gamedays for the team’s AHL affiliate, “will be paid for any lost wages due to regular season game cancellations.”

Detroit Red Wings: Ilitch Holdings, which owns the club and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, is setting up a $1 million fund dedicated to part-time staff for both the Red Wings and Pistons.

Florida Panthers: Ownership is planning to compensate workers following a tweet by goalie Sergei Bobrovsky announcing a donation of $100,000 toward salaries of workers at BB&T Center.

AD

New Jersey Devils: Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the Philadelphia 76ers, has plans to pay hourly workers for canceled games and events at Prudential Center in Newark

AD

Philadelphia Flyers: “All game-day employees who were originally scheduled to work Flyers, 76ers and Wings games that have now been postponed between March 24-31” at Wells Fargo Center will be compensated, according to a report in the Courier-Post.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins will pay full- and part-time arena and service employees at PPG Paints Arena via Penguins players, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation, per Trib Live.

AD

San Jose Sharks: All part-time workers for the Sharks and AHL affiliate San Jose Barracuda are to be paid through the end of March, per a report in the San Jose Mercury News.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Team owner Jeff Vinik revealed a plan to pay part-time workers at Amalie Arena for seven Lightning games and six NCAA tournament games.