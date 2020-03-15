“I think a lot of footballers were wondering, ‘Is it something to do with money being involved in this?’ Why did we wait until Friday [to shut down until at least April 5]? Why did it take [Arsenal manager] Mikel Arteta to get ill for the game in England to do the right thing?
“After the emergency meeting [Friday], at last the right decision was made — until then it almost felt like footballers in England were being treated like guinea pigs.
“I know how I feel. If any of my family get infected through me because I’ve had to play when it’s not safe, and they get seriously ill, I’d have to think hard about ever playing again. I would never forgive the authorities.”
As late as Thursday the Premier League had announced that the weekend’s games would go on as scheduled, but, just as Rudy Gobert’s positive test result triggered an NBA shutdown, the news that Arteta had tested positive for the coronavirus and its entire first team had placed itself in self-isolation, was a game-changer. After a Friday meeting, soccer came to a halt.
The decision places schedules in limbo, with the resumption of play uncertain.
“We’re happy to play until September if the season extends to then, if that’s how it has to be,” Rooney said. “That’s our job.”
But he had one big “if.”
“As long as we know we’re safe to play and it’s a safe environment for spectators, we’ll play."