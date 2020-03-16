In Maryland 4A, Wise, Richard Montgomery and St. Charles were set to play in the semifinals. (Maryland games were postponed with the idea that they could be revisited later.)

In Virginia’s Class 6, Centreville and South County made it to the championship game and were named co-champions.

They joined the long list of ranked teams that raised banners this season: Paul VI. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, Gonzaga, St. Andrew’s, Theodore Roosevelt, Rock Creek Christian and McLean School.

DeMatha, winners of the competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, lead the pack. The Stags finish the year on top of these rankings for the third consecutive season.

1. DeMatha (30-3) Last ranked: 1

The WCAC champions dropped just one conference game this season.

2. Paul VI (27-8) LR: 2

The Panthers bounced back from a second-place finish in the WCAC tournament with their second Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title in three years.

3. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (28-4) LR: 3

The Saints came up just short of a second consecutive postseason sweep, winning the Interstate Athletic Conference title but finishing as a finalist in the VISAA Division I bracket.

4. Gonzaga (25-10) LR: 4

The Eagles capped off their postseason with the second D.C. State Athletic Association title in program history.

5. St. Andrew’s (24-4) LR: 5

The Lions had their most successful season in program history, highlighted by a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title.

6. St. Charles (26-1) LR: 6

After emphatic wins over No. 18 Oxon Hill and No. 19 Potomac in the Maryland 3A bracket, the Spartans were set to play Atholton in the state semifinals when play was postponed.

7. South County (27-3) LR: 15

The Stallions were named co-champions of the Virginia Class 6 bracket, along with No. 8 Centreville.

8. Centreville (21-5) LR: 20

The Wildcats were named co-champions of the Virginia Class 6 bracket with No. 7 South County.

9. Wilson (24-5) LR: 9

The Tigers finished as finalists in the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association and DCSAA brackets.

10. Theodore Roosevelt (29-2) LR: 10

The Rough Riders earned the program’s first DCIAA title since 2014.

11. St. John’s (23-9) LR: 11

The Cadets earned national attention this season with a red-hot, 11-0 start.

12. Springbrook (22-3) LR: 18

After playoff wins over Sherwood, Blake and Bladensburg, the Blue Devils were set to face Parkville in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

13. National Christian (24-7) LR: 13

The Eagles had an anti-climatic end to the season, as they were the top seed in the postponed Capital Beltway tournament.

14. Wise (22-5) LR: NR

After wins over Bowie, Eleanor Roosevelt and Annapolis, the Pumas made it to the Maryland 4A semifinals.

15. Rock Creek Christian (27-7) LR: 17

After winning the Maryland Private Schools Championship, the Eagles were set to take part at Alhambra until that event was canceled.

16. Richard Montgomery (22-4) LR: NR

The Rockets were set to play No. 14 Wise in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

17. Middleburg Academy (23-5) LR: 16

For the second year in a row, the Dragons lost to Blue Ridge in the VISAA Division II semifinals

18. Oxon Hill (21-4) LR: 7

The Clippers’ season ended with a loss to No. 6 St. Charles in the Marlyand 3A South Region I semifinals.

19. Potomac (Md.) (22-4) LR: 8

The Wolverines fell to No. 6 St. Charles in the 3A South Region I finals.

20. KIPP (31-4) LR: 19

The Panthers won the DCSAA Class A championship for the second year in a row.

Dropped out: No. 12 Eleanor Roosevelt, No. 14 Potomac (Va.)