Three main mats were used, according to the Dallas Morning News, and those were sanitized three times a day. Referees were not allowed to hold up the winning athlete’s hand after a match, traditional in wrestling. Athletes with a temperature over 100.4 were to be disqualified, but the NCWA’s executive director said temperatures were not taken at the event.

“I think a lot of this is driven by fear,” the executive director, Jim Giunta, said Friday when asked why the event hadn’t been canceled. “We’re going to do everything in our power to create an environment that’s more than safe for our athletes. But after we do everything we can do, we’re going to operate on faith rather than fear.”

Eleven schools did not participate because of coronavirus concerns and roughly nine more pulled out before the competition began, although they had traveled to Allen for the event, which began Thursday and ended Saturday. Signs were posted about how to prevent the spread of covid-19 and sanitizers were on the scorer’s tables. Athletes were not allowed to practice on the competition mats, instead using one practice mat, according to the Morning News. One coach told the Morning News that his coronavirus concerns were “on the back burner” and Liberty University Coach Jesse Castro said he thought the pandemic was “overhyped.”

“You know the talking points. We’ve dealt with this kind of stuff before,” Castro said. ” … We’re vigilant and we use common sense, but I refuse to live in fear. I’m not gonna do that.”

Castro brought 19 athletes to the competition and said he agreed with Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr., who has said that he believes the coronavirus is a Democratic tool to impeach the president. “Call me a conspiratorist [sic] or whatever,” Castro said. “Is that to minimize what’s going on? Absolutely not. But you cannot view this from a prism without being political to some degree. It’s too obvious.”

For athletes on a granular level, the event offered a last chance to compete.