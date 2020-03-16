“The reason it went ahead is because whoever sits on the board of the National League just cared about the money,” Ben Strevens, manager of an Eastleigh team that lost, 4-0, to Notts County, told the Guardian. “Simple as that. They didn’t think about the well-being of the spectators, and it’s not only the supporters: We’ve got a kitman who is an old boy, and there’s stewards who are older. They’re the ones that are most at risk. There’s no way whatsoever these games should have been played.”

Said John Pemberton, manager of Chesterfield, after its 1-1 draw with Dover Athletic: “We don’t need to put ourselves in that position, yet we have. It’s stupid.”

He might have a point, as one of Chesterfield’s players — defender Haydn Hollis — already had gone into self-isolation and a few others “haven’t been feeling great.” Nonetheless, 1,214 showed up at Dover Athletic’s Crabble Athletic Ground to watch the National League’s 12th-place team defeat its 19th-place team.

“We’ve all got families. I’ve got an 81-year-old father who lives on his own and I can’t go to see him now because we don’t know where we are,” Pemberton said. “We have players who have young families, young children, parents and grandparents. There’s no common sense in playing this game today.”

Nearly all of European soccer has shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, including the Premier League and the three divisions below it. But the National League announced Friday that it would continue to play in the absence of “government advice” telling it not to. Six games didn’t take place over the weekend, however, all of them because of the pandemic. Boreham Wood, for one, called off its game against Torquay United because of its association with Premier League club Arsenal, whose youth teams play their games at Meadow Park, Boreham Wood’s suburban London stadium. Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus last week.

“Although Mikel has not visited Meadow Park for some weeks, it was very clear that many of his support staff had attended recent development and youth games held at Meadow Park and all had been in contact with him at the Arsenal training centre,” the team said in a statement.

The National League’s teams kept playing, in part, because things would get pretty dire if they didn’t. Last year, chairman Brian Barwick said the league brings in more than 80 million euros from its commercial partnerships with sponsors Vanarama and LV Bet and television partner BT Sport. The Premier League, by contrast, measures its wealth in billions, not millions. Its contract with U.S. broadcaster NBC alone is worth $1 billion over the six-year length of the deal.

“Potentially some are not going to survive this,” Steve Thompson, managing director of National League club Dagenham and Redbridge, told the Guardian. “We’ve got a large social facility with two function rooms, and lots of clubs in non‑league and Leagues One and Two rely on that income.”

While Europe’s top-flight conferences have ceased operations for the time being, others in Russia, Turkey, Australia and elsewhere will keep playing. Mexico’s Liga MX, meanwhile, played its games over the weekend in front of empty stadiums before deciding to halt play.

At least for now, the National League will keep going.