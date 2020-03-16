In Maryland, it’s unclear if the season will continue. Hours before the state’s first state semifinals games Thursday, the state’s athletic association announced all semifinals and championship games this past weekend would be postponed until further notice. Maryland schools cannot play spring sport games until April 6, at the earliest, so it’s unclear when the basketball games would be made up.

Private and D.C. schools fit their championship games in before the coronavirus outbreak intensified. McNamara, Paul VI, St. John’s, National Christian, Georgetown Visitation and Dunbar were the local teams to claim postseason titles.

1. McNamara (27-5) Last ranked: 1

For the first time since 2008, the Mustangs won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

2. Paul VI (32-4) LR: 2

The Panthers won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title for the 14th consecutive year.

3. New Hope (24-9) LR: 3

The Tigers were runners-up at the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I tournament.

4. Riverdale Baptist (26-4) LR: 4

For the second straight year, the Crusaders fell to New Hope at the NACA Division I tournament.

5. St. John’s (22-9) LR: 5

The Cadets won the D.C. State Athletic Association title for the fifth consecutive year.

6. Madison (28-1) LR: 9

The Warhawks were named Virginia Class 6 co-champions with Edison.

7. National Christian (27-8) LR: 8

The Eagles won the USA Prep National Championship.

8. C.H. Flowers (24-1) LR: 6

The Jaguars were set to play Churchill in Maryland 4A semifinals before games were postponed.

9. Howard (25-0) LR: 7

The Lions carried a perfect record into the Maryland 4A semifinals.

10. Georgetown Visitation (19-12) LR: 10

The Cubs claimed the Independent School League Class AA title for the 14th straight year.

11. Edison (23-5) LR: Not ranked

The Eagles were named co-champions with Madison in Virginia Class 6.

12. Sidwell Friends (28-6) LR: 11

The Quakers were runners-up in Independent School League Class AA and DCSAA Class AA.

13. Churchill (24-1) LR: 13

The Bulldogs were set to face C.H. Flowers in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

14. O’Connell (24-7) LR: 12

The Knights were runners-up in VISAA Division I.

15. Pallotti (20-7) LR: 17

The Panthers reached their first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game.

16. Loudoun Valley (23-1) LR: 15

The Vikings’ only loss came against Hampton in the Virginia Class 4 semifinals.

17. Dunbar (26-4) LR: 19

The Crimson Tide claimed back-to-back D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association titles

18. Elizabeth Seton (20-10) LR: 20

The Roadrunners’ season ended in the WCAC quarterfinals.

19. CMIT-North (25-1) LR: NR

The Golden Tigers made the Maryland 1A semifinals.

20. Marshall (22-7) LR: 16

The Statesmen fell to eventual co-champion Edison in the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals.

Dropped out: No. 14 Old Mill (22-2), No. 18 West Springfield (23-6)