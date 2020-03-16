Even as the NBA, NFL, NCAA and Major League Baseball called off events and encouraged some athletes to self-quarantine, horsemen around the country went to the tracks Friday and Saturday. Fans could still gamble on the races online, and horses boarded at the tracks still needed care and training.

But Hogan’s order — which states “All areas of the Gaming and Racing Facilities otherwise open to the general public for gaming, betting, wagering and other similar activities … are hereby closed to the general public” indefinitely starting Monday — had some in the industry confused as to whether racing could continue behind closed doors.

Maryland Jockey Club spokesman David Joseph said the group was “seeking clarification on the order.” The club wrote to local horsemen that it was unsure about the continuation of racing without spectators beyond Sunday’s events, but “training and backstretch activities will continue as usual and are unaffected by the governor’s statement.”

Trainers were able to submit nominations for races set for Friday, Maryland’s next thoroughbred competition day. Races continued Sunday in Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma and Puerto Rico.

Saturday was supposed to be a banner day at Laurel Park, with five stakes races and 11 races in all drawing horses from around the country. Ten partners invested in Bella Aurora, a filly who placed third in the Beyond the Wire Stakes, had plans to attend, said Josh Pons, co-owner of Country Life Farm in Bel Air, Md., which leads the horse’s ownership group.

They stayed home after the Maryland Jockey Club declared only those licensed by the Maryland Racing Commission could gain entry to the track. Hogan’s Sunday order made that prohibition mandatory.

“It’s certainly a strange world to be in right now,” said trainer Kelly Rubley, whose 4-year-old filly Arrifana won the one-mile Nellie Morse Stakes in a photo finish. “I was very disappointed that our owners couldn’t make it today for this race. … Hopefully things will turn around and brighten up for the rest of the year.”

Even without spectators, Laurel Park draws a surprising turnout of licensed individuals on race days. A video crew produces an online broadcast for gamblers, previewing and calling each race. The group includes two studio hosts and a race announcer, a trackside camera operator and several others on cameras positioned in lookout towers over each turn.

Several hundred horses live at the track, and they’re cared for by dozens of grooms who also live on-site. Jockeys and exercise riders report to the track each day, as do trainers, outriders and groundskeepers. Several photographers also work at each race, and private security patrols the premises.

Pons called horse racing the “perfect” sport to remain in action during the coronavirus pandemic.

“These horses have to come out of their stalls,” he said. “And look at all the people here. Look at how many people the sport supports.”

“Why are we still going? That’s a good question,” said trainer Lacey Gaudet, whose 5-year-old gelding Jefazo won the fourth race Saturday. “Obviously, I think we’re still going because we have a gambling outlet, so that helps. Maybe because we’re an outdoor sport. And we have to be here. I know that we’re thankful that we are going to race, because if we had to be here and couldn’t make a living while we still have to come work our butts off every morning, it would hurt a little bit more.”

Gaudet said the only noticeable difference was the lack of spectators. Otherwise, the work that makes horse racing possible plodded along as usual. Laurel’s 1⅛-mile track is so large, the horses thundering around it were practically silent until they sprinted around the fourth turn and a few attachments rose to greet them.

At the stables, workers were more frustrated with the public reaction to the coronavirus than worried about its spread.

“We’re training like we’re always training,” said Tana Aubrey, an assistant trainer for Michael Trombetta. “They put a hand sanitizer in the hallway, but they’re talking about quarantining people. Well, how about people who work with animals? [Horses] can’t stay locked up. It’s like having kids.”

