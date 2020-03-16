A dominant half by Hooker (Dec. 21): Entering the second half of its game against Catonsville, Reservoir trailed by two points. That’s when Gators star Tiffany Hooker put together arguably the most dominant half by a girls player this season, scoring 28 of her team’s 31 points the rest of the way in a 53-49 win.

WCAC teams own day at Hoophall (Jan. 20): At the famed Hoophall Classic, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference teams were set to play in three consecutive games as part of a talent-packed Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate. The day began with O’Connell knocking off California power Mater Dei. DeMatha followed with a convincing victory over No. 1 prospect Evan Mobley and Rancho Christian. And Paul VI capped things off with a momentous, nationally-televised victory over Bronny James and Sierra Canyon.

Three local players selected for McDonald’s all-American Games (Jan. 23): Pallotti’s Eniya Russell and McNamara’s Madison Scott received the prestigious honor on the girls’ side while Paul VI guard Jeremy Roach was selected to the boys’ game. Unfortunately, the games — originally scheduled for April 1 — have been canceled.

Northern’s miracle buzzer-beater (Jan. 27): With Northern trailing McDonough by two points with 0.6 seconds remaining, Patriots guard Jordan Wood chucked the ball from 85-feet away from the basket. The shot went in to deliver a stunning Northern victory.

1. Our top play this week is a doozy. @NorthernHSHoops' @Jmoney11BW with a ridiculous game winner. Look at this shot! pic.twitter.com/C21W4MorJX — WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) February 6, 2020

Azzi Fudd honors Kobe (Jan. 28): The two-time All-Met Player of the Year returned to St. John’s in early January, nine months after tearing her ACL and MCL. A few weeks after her season debut, and two days after the death of friends Kobe and Gianna Bryant, the St. John’s star honored them by scoring 24 points on eight shots in a win over Holy Cross (Kobe wore the numbers 8 and 24 as a Los Angeles Laker).

Terrance Williams reaches 2,000 (Feb. 7): There were plenty of notable scoring marks reached by area players this winter. Perhaps the most impressive feat belonged to Gonzaga senior Terrance Williams, who joined the 2,000-point club during a conference game against DeMatha. Williams finished his Eagles career as the program’s second all-time leading scorer.

Theodore Roosevelt wins DCIAA (Feb. 16): The past three years, Wilson controlled the ­D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association, beating Theodore Roosevelt in three consecutive title games. The Rough Riders didn’t seem like a top contender entering this season, either. But behind its 15-man rotation and physicality, Theodore Roosevelt captured its first D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title since 2014.

Yorktown wins first district title (Feb. 21): In previous years, Yorktown was a doormat in Northern Virginia. That was before Coach Joe Reed implemented an up-tempo, shot-heavy offense this season. Behind their chaotic style, The Patriots enjoyed a historic year and won their first Liberty District title since 2008.

McNamara ends drought, Visitation continues streak (Feb. 23-24): In one weekend, two private school girls’ programs turned surprised many with championship victories. McNamara captured a WCAC crown for the first time since 2008 with a win over Paul VI. Georgetown Visitation, despite a rocky start to this season, kept their title streak alive in the ISL AA bracket. The Cubs beat Stone Ridge to make it 14 championships in a row.

Perfect regular seasons (Late February): The Madison, Loudoun Valley and Howard girls finished their regular seasons at different times, but near the end of February, they all had completed a perfect regular season — a rare accomplishment for three teams in one year.

St. Charles wins region of death (March 5): When the Maryland playoff brackets were released, local basketball fans pinpointed one boys’ region in 3A South. The region included three of the area’s top teams: St. Charles, Potomac and Oxon Hill. The Spartans proved to be one of the state’s top squads by taking down Oxon Hill and Potomac to move onto the state quarterfinals.