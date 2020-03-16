On Sunday, the CDC recommended halting public gatherings of more than 50 people, including sporting events, for eight weeks — which MLB cited in saying, “The opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance.”

AD

AD

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/E5xPfMGOc0 — MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2020

Cardinals pitcher Andrew Miller, a longtime union leader, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “It’s going to be a while, I think. I’ve heard June 1. I’ve heard Memorial Day. Some people think later than that. That discussion is going to be interesting.”

The new, though nebulous timeline — with the second week of May now representing a best-case scenario — makes it increasingly unlikely baseball can contest an entire, 162-game regular season in 2020.

MLB officials “remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” the league statement Monday.

It was only late last week that the NBA and NHL announced the suspension of their regular seasons, and MLB announced a delay of its own. All three leagues, however, initially took a more optimistic view as to the lengths of the stoppages — a view that appears to no longer apply.

AD

AD

In a memo sent to NHL players Monday, the league cited the CDC-recommended eight-week ban on large gatherings and proposed a best-case scenario of training camps reopening around late April and games resuming eventually. The NHL’s hope has been to still to play a full regular season, and award the Stanley Cup.

Update from the NHL regarding player activity and movement during season pause: pic.twitter.com/yeFjII7W49 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 16, 2020

For now, the league said, all players, including those from foreign countries, can return home and must stay in self-quarantine until March 27. That’s a different directive than players received just days earlier, when the league asked players to remain close to where they play and self-quarantine.

Unlike the NBA or NHL, baseball’s calendar is hemmed in by the winter weather in the northern half of the country, which would make it impossible to extend the postseason schedule deep into November or beyond — barring an unprecedented move to a neutral-site stadium with a dome or in a warmer climate.

AD

AD

In 1995, the last time Opening Day was delayed — in that case by a players’ strike that pushed the season’s start to late April — teams conducted a condensed, two-week spring training before launching into an abbreviated, 144-game season.

The main difference this time is that spring training was already well underway when the stoppage came, with pitchers well into their arm-strengthening buildup of innings. Baseball likely would need to conduct an abbreviated, “second” spring training for the sake of pitchers before its rescheduled Opening Day.

On Monday, players continued to depart MLB spring training camps, after MLB informed teams they were no longer allowed to organize workouts. The facilities will not be closed off to players, but they are being urged to stay away.

AD

“We’re really encouraging players to make a decision where they want to be over an extended period of time and get to that location as soon as possible,” Manfred told the Post-Dispatch.

AD

According to a memo union leadership sent to agents Monday, big league players who leave their camps will be eligible to receive a $1,100-per-week living allowance through the MLBPA until at least April 9.

The latest delay to the season leaves a cascade of issues for the league and the MLB Players Association to iron out, including player salaries for 2020, the accruing of service time, a temporary halting of roster moves and the conditions for the eventual resumption of play.

But all of those issues are secondary to the primary question for baseball, and for all sports: When will the games return?