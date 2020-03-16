Tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague “will not be held as scheduled,” the tour said in a statement. "We regret this is the case for all of our loyal fans, players, sponsors and all those who support women’s professional tennis.”

The men’s ATP Tour announced March 12, the day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, that it would suspend play through April 26, four weeks before the French Open’s scheduled start in Paris. With the virus spreading, French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered citizens to stay in their homes unless leaving is imperative.

With Monday’s suspension of play, the WTA world rankings are paused with Australia’s Ashleigh Barty at No. 1, followed by Romania’s Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

American Sofia Kenin, 21, who claimed her first Grand Slam title with her triumph at the recent Australian Open, is ranked a career-high fourth. Serena Williams, the lone American among the top 10, is ninth. Since her return to the pro tour after giving birth in September 2017, Williams, 38, has been trying to equal Margaret Court’s record 24 major singles titles.

The draft must go on

There was hardly an arena in sports unaffected by coronavirus precautions Monday — a day that saw the stock market plunge again, death tolls climb and travel restrictions hiked worldwide.

The NFL announced it would proceed with the NFL draft as scheduled April 23-25, but without the public events that had been planned for the spectacle amid lavish staging on the Las Vegas Strip. The draft will still be televised.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Last year, a record 600,000 people attended the three-day draft in Nashville, generating a record $132.8 million in visitors’ spending, according to league figures. Goodell vowed to work with Las Vegas and the Raiders, who will play their first season in the city this fall, to host a future draft and “other major NFL events,” including the Super Bowl.

Olympic training, tune-ups disrupted

As Olympic organizers cling to plans to stage the Tokyo Games this summer, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee officials informed would-be 2020 Olympians of new rules and restrictions that will change the way athletes based at its Colorado Springs training center prepare in the coming weeks.

While many Olympic hopefuls train in cities throughout the country, hundreds are based at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Under the new protocols unveiled Monday, only athletes, coaches and Olympic officials who use the complex full time, many of whom live in dorm rooms on the sprawling campus, can continue using the center.

That means no American athlete who isn’t already classified as a resident can visit the complex for training or testing. This restriction is expected to remain in place until at least April 3, according to a letter the training center sent to U.S. athletes and Olympic officials Monday.

In the letter, the USOPC also asks athletes based at the training center to take their temperature twice daily and consult medical staff if it reaches 100.4 degrees.

While the training center doesn't typically release details on who uses the training complex at any given time, it’s not uncommon for 225 athletes to be stationed there, about 75 percent of whom are considered residents. The complex can serve 500 athletes and coaches, with more than 240 dorm rooms on site.

Several U.S. Olympic teams use the space year-round or regularly, including boxing, cycling, shooting and wrestling. The center also occasionally hosts athletes from other countries. According to the USOPC’s letter, athletes using the facility on a short-term basis can remain on-site until their program ends, but no new athletes will be permitted.

“Despite the ever-changing nature of coronavirus, its global impact, and the hypothetical scenarios that have entered the conversation, the USOPC has not been given any information to suggest that the Tokyo 2020 Games will not go ahead as scheduled and as planned," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a separate letter to athletes on Friday. "We, like the athletes who are training to compete at their very best in Tokyo, are focused on being prepared to support our Olympic and Paralympic teams in Japan."

Hirshland also announced that all Team USA fan events would be canceled through April, including April’s “100 day out” celebration in New York. The USOPC had previously canceled its media summit, which was scheduled for this week in Los Angeles.

USA Gymnastics on Monday extended its moratorium on sanctioned events for eight weeks, through at least May 10. That means that everything from USA Gymnastics-sanctioned state and regional championships will be canceled in that span, as well as the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Artistic Junior Olympic Nationals. In a statement, USA Gymnastics said it is continuing its plans to hold the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and the 2020 Olympic Trials as planned, in June.

USA Wrestling announced it will discontinue all sanctioned events through April 6, including the Last Chance Olympic Trials Qualifier in Millersville, Pa., on March 27-28, and the 2020 Olympic Team Trials schedule for State College, Pa., April 4-5.

In addition, USA Wrestling strongly encouraged all chartered clubs and coaches to follow the guidelines and recommendations of local government or school district officials in deciding whether to host practices. The organization urged clubs that do practice to require all participants to have their temperature taken and bar the participation of anyone with a reading of 100.4 or higher. It also discouraged the participation of anyone showing signs or symptoms of respiratory illness, regardless of their temperature.

Next up: The Derby

The fate of another major event could be learned tomorrow, when officials at Churchill Downs are expected to announce a decision on the timing of the Kentucky Derby, currently scheduled for the first Saturday in May, by tradition.

The Derby has been bumped from its traditional spot on the calendar only once, in 1945, when it was postponed to June amid the country’s push to end World War II. The race had been held each year without interruption at Louisville’s Churchill Downs since 1875.

Because the Derby is the first leg of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, any change in its timing has profound implications for the Preakness Stakes, typically held two weeks later at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course, and the Belmont Stakes, three weeks after that, at New York’s Belmont Park. Those events are currently scheduled May 2, May 16 and June 6, respectively.