The new filing removes the language that caused an uproar and led to Cordeiro leaving his post after two years. The federation had said a male player requires “a higher level of skill” than a female player and the men have “more responsibility” than the women.

The backlash, from the women’s team and USSF sponsors, was swift.

The new filing, Parlow Cone said, “excludes the offensive language it contained. That language neither represents my position nor the view of the federation.”

Also, the new filing was handled by the Latham & Watkins law firm, which replaced the federation’s counsel, Seyfarth Shaw, a high-profile labor management firm.

Parlow Cone also said, “We are going to do a comprehensive review of our internal process to better understand how this breakdown occurred and how it can be avoided in the future. I expect that review to be completed shortly.

“It is our obligation to move quickly to repair the damage that has been done. I am committed to addressing this issue in an honest, transparent and forthright manner.”

The players are seeking almost $67 million in damages. The case is scheduled to go to trial May 5 in Los Angeles.

In her statement, Parlow Cone said the women’s national team, for whom she played from 1995 to 2006, is “the most successful soccer team in the world. As it relates to the lawsuit filed by the women, I offer the perspective of a former player. I know how important it is for both the federation and the players to move beyond this and keep working together on what unites us.

“We only have one federation and one senior women’s national team. We have to work together and move forward in a positive manner toward what I know are mutual goals, growing the game and winning.

“We are still hopeful we can find a positive resolution for both sides.”