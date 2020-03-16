“This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
In his statement, Goodell said the NFL plans to work with Las Vegas and the Raiders, who will play their first season in the city this fall, to host a future draft and “other major NFL events” — including the Super Bowl — in Las Vegas.
“Health and safety has always been our top priority, so despite it being a major disappointment, this was the right decision,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “Although Las Vegas lost this chance to shine, there will be many more opportunities to show the world just what Las Vegas is made of.”
The NFL is “exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available,” the league said in a statement.
In recent years, the NFL has turned the draft into a public spectacle, with fans cramming famous streets in major cities. Last year, 600,000 people attended the three-day draft in Nashville, which generated $132.8 million in spending by visitors to the city, according to league figures. Both set records.
Before the NFL announced the cancellation of the public portion of the draft, the coronavirus had already had a major impact on how teams approach the draft. Scouts and coaches have been pulled off the road and prospects will no longer be able to visit team facilities for medical testing and interviews. Most teams have either closed their facilities or opened them only to employees deemed essential.