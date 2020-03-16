Teams already were beginning to make some moves and line up others. Here’s what you need to know.

When does free agency begin?

Free agents can begin negotiating with other teams at noon Eastern time Monday. They already could negotiate and re-sign with their current teams. No deal between a free agent and a new team can be official before 4 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when the new league year begins and the free agent market opens. Trades also can become official at that point.

All of that could have been put on hold. The league cannot delay the start of the league year — and free agency — on its own. That decision must be made in consultation with the NFLPA. The sides had those discussions Sunday. Other leagues have shut down their operations because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the NFL decided to remain open for business.

Who are the top free agents?

All eyes are on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. But Brady is not alone. There could be some high-level quarterback reshuffling. Philip Rivers must find a new team, if he wants to continue playing, after making his exit from the Los Angeles Chargers. Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are eligible for free agency. So, too, are Drew Brees and Dak Prescott. But Brees is expected to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints, and Prescott is likely to be franchise-tagged by the Dallas Cowboys if they’re unable to work out a deal.

The Tennessee Titans struck a four-year, $118 million deal Sunday to re-sign quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who helped them to last season’s AFC title game. That could enable them to use their franchise tag on tailback Derrick Henry. If the Cowboys use their franchise tag on Prescott, that would allow wide receiver Amari Cooper to hit the market.

Where is Tom Brady expected to sign?

Tannehill’s deal with the Titans removes Tennessee as a potential landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl winner. Many around the league think the most likely outcome remains Brady re-signing with the Patriots. Other teams that have been linked to him in speculation include the Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although there were reports Sunday that the 49ers were out of the running.

Which teams have the most salary cap space?

According to Spotrac, the Miami Dolphins have the most available salary cap room, at nearly $91.3 million. The Buccaneers are next at $81.3 million. The rest of the top 10 is the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers were the only team over the salary cap as of Sunday; they must make moves to get into cap compliance.

Which players were franchise-tagged by their teams?

Teams have until 11:59 a.m. Monday to use tags. As of Monday morning, those players tagged included Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons and Washington Redskins guard Brandon Scherff.