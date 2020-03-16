The burst of NFL news happened after league officials made appeals to delay the activity and while many others grumbled. Some league officials believed it would be bad optics for news of multimillion dollar contracts to trickle out as the rest of the country struggled with fallout and financial distress from the coronavirus. While NFL teams handed out their big contracts, the Dow Jones industrial average plunged nearly 3,000 points Monday. Team officials were frustrated by uncertainties regarding how they could meet and conduct physical examinations on free agents.

Despite internal misgivings at the outset, however, the NFL seemed to receive few complaints from fans and outside observers, and many fans seemed to use the business-of-football updates as a welcome distraction as they stayed home from work or consumed coronavirus news.

The league did announce Monday that it would make changes to its plans for this year’s NFL draft, keeping it on schedule for April 23-25 but not having it be a public spectacle as in past years, citing health concerns due to the coronavirus.

Officials from the league and owners' side and the NFL Players Association, all of whom requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, offered conflicting accounts of how the NFL revved into action during a pandemic.

The NFL could not unilaterally delay the beginning of the new league year Wednesday, which coincides with the opening of the free agent market. That could be done only through an agreement between the league and the NFLPA. The two sides were in contact Sunday, after the NFLPA announced that players had narrowly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the league and team owners running through the 2030 season.

Multiple people familiar with the NFL’s thinking described a disagreement between league officials and the union in which DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA's executive director, declined overtures to halt business as usual.

According to one person familiar with the planning of the league and owners, the owners’ labor bargaining committee favored a postponement. According to that person, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Sunday morning to Smith and Smith would not agree to a postponement. At least one owner had a similar conversation later Sunday with Smith, that person said.

One person familiar with the union’s thinking said the Sunday phone call between the league and the union included ample discussion, no conflict and ultimately an agreement that the league year should begin Monday for lack of a better alternative.

Goodell, Smith, New York Giants co-owner John Mara and Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter, the NFLPA's newly elected president, took part in the call, the person familiar with the union’s thinking said. Mara is the chairman of the owners' labor negotiating committee.

“They all came to an agreement there would be no purpose to delaying the league year because it’s just about signings,” the person familiar with the union’s thinking said. “There’s no magic reason to push the year back. It’s just the start of business and teams can start signing players. … A core reason for why not to push it back was, two weeks from now, two months from now, what’s going to change? Are people going to magically be able to travel? The situation in our country is going to get worse before it gets better, from what experts say.”

The account from the league's side was consistent with a report by ESPN that the NFLPA would not consent to a postponement because players are not traveling for free agency and the business transactions can be done by phone. The union also feared that the coronavirus-related conditions could worsen from here, according to the ESPN report.

Smith told ESPN on Monday morning that the league did not propose a delay to free agency during the conversations.

The league informed teams late Sunday that free agency would proceed as scheduled. Teams had until 11:59 a.m. Monday to use franchise or transition tags to limit players’ free agent mobility. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was among 14 players franchise-tagged by their teams by the deadline. The Arizona Cardinals were the only team to use a transition tag, applying it to running back Kenyan Drake.

Free agents could negotiate with all teams beginning at noon Monday. The deals began to be lined up Monday afternoon, although they cannot be official until the formal opening of the free agent market Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Hopkins’s trade from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals, which netted Houston a second-round draft pick and fading star running back David Johnson (along with a swap of fourth-rounders), headlined the day’s action, which also included tight end Austin Hooper agreeing to a deal with the Browns, defensive lineman Arik Armstead deciding to stay with the San Francisco 49ers for a deal worth up to $85 million (while San Francisco shipped another defensive lineman, DeForest Buckner, to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a first-round pick) and quarterback Kirk Cousins agreeing to a two-year extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

Front office executives with several teams expressed dismay with the situation as the day began. Some were upset that teams were forced to conduct their offseason business at a time when many of them have closed their facilities and sent employees home. Others fretted about the optics.

“It’s a bad look,” an executive with one team said.