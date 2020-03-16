“I think we’ll always be aggressive to add to our roster and to upgrade our roster if we can,” Smith said at the NFL scouting combine. “You want to try to, ideally, take care of your own, use free agency to set yourself up for the draft if you have needs and what we call needs or ‘positions of focus.’ But as far as setting our needs and saying, ‘We are going after this,’ we won’t know until free agency unfolds, what players are available.”

Let’s answer some of the most pressing questions for the Redskins in free agency:

When does free agency start?

The NFL has announced that the 2020 league year will begin as anticipated, meaning free agency will commence at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The legal tampering window in which teams can begin to negotiate with upcoming free agents opens Monday.

Which Redskins are free agents?

Guard Ereck Flowers and tackle Donald Penn are unrestricted free agents, and while Penn might be unlikely to return, the team has said it would like to bring back Flowers to pair with right guard Brandon Scherff, who received the franchise tag from the team Saturday. Eight-year veteran Tony Bergstrom is a versatile offensive lineman who is also set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Running back Chris Thompson has spent his entire career in Washington, but his tenure might be coming to an end. Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson will both be back, and the Redskins spent a 2019 fourth-round draft pick on 2017 Heisman Trophy runner-up Bryce Love, who is expected to be healthy after sitting out last season with a torn ACL.

Quarterbacks Case Keenum and Colt McCoy are unlikely to return; each is hoping for an opportunity to compete for a starting job. There’s some interest in bringing linebacker Jon Bostic back; and cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Aaron Colvin, running back Wendell Smallwood, fullback Michael Burton and linebacker Nate Orchard are also unrestricted free agents. Defensive linemen Treyvon Hester and Caleb Brantley are restricted free agents.

How much salary cap space do the Redskins have?

The Redskins have $46.7 million in cap space, according to salary website Spotrac, after releasing Norman, Richardson and Reed and placing the franchise tag on Scherff. That is the 15th-most among NFL teams.

What are the Redskins’ biggest positions of need?

A team that finished 2019 with just three wins has plenty of holes. There’s a dearth of playmakers on offense, particularly in the passing game. A starter is needed at tight end after the departure of Reed and the retirement of Vernon Davis. Terry McLaurin leads the way for a young receiving corps, but there’s a need for more at the position.

The offensive line also needs to be addressed, with star left tackle Trent Williams pursuing a trade. The cornerback position is also depleted after Norman was released. It may get worse, too: Quinton Dunbar has requested a trade. The Redskins have a good number of young cornerbacks with potential — Jimmy Moreland, Danny Johnson, Greg Stroman — but they still have growing to do. Rivera hinted they may get that opportunity.

“We’re going to try and replace [Norman] with guys that we have on the roster currently,” Rivera said at the combine. “We feel very good about some of these guys.”

What free agents could the Redskins target?

Tight end is the biggest immediate need, and some veterans are available. Jimmy Graham was recently released by the Packers, and Eric Ebron is set to hit the market from the Colts but is coming off a pair of ankle surgeries. The Falcons’ Austin Hooper seems to be the prize of the group; the 25-year-old is coming off a career year with 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

Having received nine Pro Bowl nods, Jason Peters (Eagles) is the most accomplished left tackle on the market, but he is nearing the end of his career. The same can be said of fellow 38-year-old Andrew Whitworth (Rams), who has four Pro Bowls on his résumé. Jack Conklin (Titans), the No. 8 draft pick in 2016, is also set to hit the market, but he has played right tackle during his NFL career.

The wide receiver draft class is extremely deep and the Redskins could find good value there, but Devin Funchess (Panthers) is slated to be a free agent and has a relationship with Rivera. Bengals star A.J. Green missed all of 2019 with an ankle injury, but he has been one of the more prolific wideouts in the league when healthy. The Cowboys’ Amari Cooper is also set to be available, but either or both of Green and Cooper could receive the franchise tag.

The cornerback market is loaded with well-known names, and the Redskins are expected to be interested in 2016 second-round pick James Bradberry, a four-year starter for Rivera in Carolina. The Cowboys’ Byron Jones is the top cornerback on the market, and Chris Harris Jr. (Broncos) is also available.