Along the way, we also learned that Dolan finds her husband’s infrequent forays as a batter “embarrassing,” and that they are big fans of books written by, ahem, Washington Post reporters. Okay, in for a dime with a shameless plug, in for a dollar: those books were “The Grind,” by Barry Svrluga, and “Buzz Saw,” by Jesse Dougherty. (Seriously, though, they did make a point of touting those books/authors. Just passing along the facts here.)

Getting back to less self-serving takeaways, Doolittle said of the three-batter minimum rule: “I’m trying to keep an open mind, but I’m not a huge fan of it. I think especially toward back end of games, teams should have the option to mix and match and try to play the percentages to give their team the best chance to win.”

Noting that the rule, which allows exceptions for pitchers who get injured or get to the end of a half-inning before facing three hitters, appears to be aimed at speeding up games, Doolittle said it could backfire if it leads to relievers struggling to get multiple batters out. He added that he was “interested to see how the strategy plays out,” in terms of the approaches managers and teams take toward bullpen usage.

Dolan then mentioned that the rule will eliminate the “lefty specialist” — often referred to as the LOOGY (Left-handed One Out Guy) — claiming with a chuckle that the limited role was Doolittle’s “insurance plan.” Proposing something of a balance between losing a specialized role and adding one, Dolan said she hoped the American League’s designated hitter rule would be adopted by the National League.

That led to Doolittle, who has zero hits or walks in four career plate appearances, asking, “You don’t like my hitting?”

“I don’t love it, no. I’m not really a fan,” Dolan replied as both giggled. “There’s a reason you don’t hit anymore, and often you’re told not to swing, and it’s just embarrassing to see you up there.”

To Doolittle’s request for clarification, Dolan asserted that it was “hugely embarrassing” for her specifically, particularly as she would see her husband mocked on social media for his lack of batting prowess.

Elsewhere in the AMA, when Doolittle was struggling to answer a question about what he liked best about the minor leagues — “I don’t know, because a lot of stuff in the minor leagues really sucks” — Dolan suggested, “When you switched to pitching, maybe?”

Doolittle, who was a pitcher and a position player at the University of Virginia before the Oakland A’s drafted him in 2007 as a first baseman/outfielder, readily agreed. “Yeah, when I finally switched to pitching during the summer of 2011.”

Other tidbits about Doolittle and Dolan unearthed during the AMA included:

Where did they meet? Technically, on Twitter, with Doolittle claiming Dolan “slid into my DMs.”

Doolittle’s favorite player currently on the Nats is fellow reliever Daniel Hudson, pointing out that their lockers are next to each other and that they are “on very similar schedules.”

His favorite ice cream flavor is vanilla.

To prolong his career, he wants to work on pitches with “movement down in the zone.”

More often than not, they are both “scared” of Max Scherzer. “Sometimes it’s best to just give him his space,” Doolittle said of his notoriously intense teammate.

When the Nats won their first championship, Dolan was taking refuge in a catering kitchen deep in the bowels of the Astros’ Minute Maid Park, too terrified to contemplate the possibility of watching her husband pitch in Game 7 of the World Series.

As far as the immediate plans for Doolittle and his Nats teammates, “Some guys will be here [at the team’s training facility in Florida], some guys will be in D.C., and everything is subject to change.”

They’re both big fans of mafia-oriented entertainment, including “The Sopranos,” the first two “Godfather” movies, “Donnie Brasco” and “Casino.”

The pair also had an amusing exchange after Doolittle was asked where he would hypothetically put five new MLB teams. Declaring they were in no order of importance, he suggested Montreal — former home of the Expos, who moved to Washington in 2005 and became the Nationals — Nashville, Portland, Las Vegas (as a “maybe”) and Boulder, Colo. Reminded by Dolan that the last option would put a team that she joked could be called the “Boulder Drum Circle” near an existing MLB franchise, the Colorado Rockies, he said he thought the state “could support two teams.”

Alluding to the batter-friendly conditions at the Rockies’ high-altitude Coors Field, Dolan asked, “Would you really want to be pitching in two different Colorado stadiums?” Having it put to him that way, Doolittle shook his head and replied, “No, no.”

“In that case,” he said, “Death Valley and … what else is below sea level? New Orleans.”

“New Orleans would be amazing,” Dolan agreed.