The training center doesn’t typically release details on who’s utilizing the site at any given time, but often 225 or so athletes are stationed there, about 75 percent of whom are considered resident athletes. The site is capable of serving 500 athletes and coaches with more than 240 dorm rooms on site.

Several U.S. Olympic teams utilize the space on a permanent or regular basis, including boxing, cycling, shooting and wrestling, and while the center serves as a permanent training home for many U.S. competitors, it also hosts athletes from other countries. According to the letter sent to athletes, anyone using the facility on a short-term basis can remain on-site for the remainder of their program, but no new athletes will be permitted.

“Despite the ever-changing nature of coronavirus, its global impact, and the hypothetical scenarios that have entered the conversation, the USOPC has not been given any information to suggest that the Tokyo 2020 Games will not go ahead as scheduled and as planned,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a separate letter to athletes Friday. “We, like the athletes who are training to compete at their very best in Tokyo, are focused on being prepared to support our Olympic and Paralympic teams in Japan.”

Hirshland also announced that all Team USA fan events would be canceled through April, including next month’s “100 day out” celebration in New York. Earlier, the USOPC canceled its media summit, which had been scheduled for this week in Los Angeles.