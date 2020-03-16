In Europe, only Italy has been hit harder by the virus than Spain, which declared a national lockdown. The country’s La Liga suspended play Thursday after Real Madrid’s team went into quarantine.

Players and staff for Atalanta, an Italian club based in Bergamo, Lombardy, are self-isolating because they played Valencia in a Champions League game Tuesday at the Mestalla. And, before fans were barred from stadiums, Valencia played a Champions League match last month against Atalanta in a packed San Siro stadium in Milan. A radio journalist who is based in Valencia and traveled to the game tested positive for the coronavirus the week after the match. The teams played again, with Valencia losing 8-4 on aggregate, was played in an empty stadium at the team’s Mestalla stadium.

Garay wrote on Instagram Sunday that “it is clear I have started 2020 on the wrong foot″ but added that he is “very well and must obey health authorities and stay isolated.” On Monday, he shared an image of being masked and isolated from his wife, writing, “She [is] always with me no matter what...I love you so much baby. THANK YOU. #graciasmivida”

Mangala wrote on Instagram that he is “feeling good” and has “no symptoms.” Still, he is “confined in house” and has “no contact with my family.” He went on to urge people take social distancing measures.

“I learned that we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that’s why I recommend everyone to follow the confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well,” he wrote.