In recent weeks, U.S.-based tournament officials canceled their major hard-court events this spring: the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif. (March 11-22) and the Miami Open (March 24-April 4). Also canceled was the biggest women’s only tournament in North America, the Volvo Open clay-court tournament, scheduled for April 4-12 in Charleston.
The WTA’s action on Monday added three major European clay-court events — in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague — to the list of tournaments previously canceled.
In a statement, the tour said a decision would follow within a week about the rest of the WTA European clay-court events.
The men’s ATP Tour announced March 12, the day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, that it would suspend play through April 26, which is four weeks before the French Open is scheduled to start in Paris.
As the virus continues to spread, the French government has banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 until further notice.
Former touring pro Guy Forget, now the French Open’s tournament director, recently told L’Equipe magazine that a tournament without spectators would pose challenges but could be explored.
“If it is going to be viable there has to be time, but at the same time, it’s going to arrive rapidly,” Forget said. “The unknown is the amount of time it is going to be going on.”
With Monday’s suspension of play, the WTA world rankings are effectively on hold. Australia’s Ashleigh Barty holds the No. 1 spot, followed by Romania’s Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.
American Sofia Kenin, 21, who claimed her first Grand Slam title with her triumph at the recent Australian Open, is ranked a career-high fourth. Serena Williams, ranked ninth, is the only other American in the top 10.
Since her return to the pro tour after giving birth in September 2017, Williams, 38, has been trying to equal Margaret Court’s record 24 major singles titles.
