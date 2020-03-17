The campaign was launched Saturday night by the sports and entertainment agency Octagon, which represents hundreds of clients across a variety of sports. By Tuesday morning, more than 70 athletes, coaches and sports personalities, including Washington Mystics forward and WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, had donated signed items to be raffled off in early April.

Anyone who makes a contribution of at least $25 will be eligible to win, and all of the funds raised will go to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which established a covid-19 Response Fund to support local nonprofit organizations working in areas that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

When athletes started making public and private donations to support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak last week, Octagon executive David Schwab and his colleagues saw others in the sports community asking what more they could do to help.

“I thought the least we could do was help build and facilitate a site to give these athletes a platform to continue doing great work themselves,” Schwab said in a phone interview. “It’s something they can do together.”

Please consider donating to support @funds4disaster by going to https://t.co/q6bNhGweB6

If any other athlete would like to join in, all you have to do is head to the website, sign up & share. My autographed leo is there and waiting to be bid on for a good cause. Thanks guys!!! pic.twitter.com/QBch6awB1f — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 16, 2020

After the idea was proposed, Schwab said “dozens and dozens” of Octagon employees worked to get the campaign, which is being hosted on the fundraising platform PledgeIt.org, operational within 24 hours. The Harlem Globetrotters donated a signed jersey and basketball, while retired English cricketer Darren Gough contributed a signed cricket ball. ESPN host Trey Wingo autographed a morning show script. There’s no donation limit, and one anonymous donor gave $1,000 to be entered to win a basketball signed by Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

“I continue to be impressed every hour,” Schwab said, “because a different athlete calls and says, ‘I want to do it. This is what I can give. How fast can you get my item up?’ And this is in addition to their personal financial contributions, and any other resources that they’re providing. It’s neat to see the initiative, and that all these athletes are trying to do a little bit.”

In order to give back during this challenging time, I’m donating a signed Burton snowboard to Athletes Relief Organization. YOU can donate for a chance to win with all proceeds going directly to the CDP’s COVID-19 Response Fund. To donate, click here: https://t.co/Q56km28wRA pic.twitter.com/QSoKltUOK5 — Shaun White (@shaunwhite) March 15, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, Houston Astros slugger George Springer and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer are among the athletes who have publicly pledged financial support in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player found to have coronavirus, announced he was donating $500,000 to employee-related relief efforts after the NBA suspended its season. Several NBA and NHL owners have promised to compensate arena staffs for missed games.