The four Nets players join three players — Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons — who had previously tested positive for coronavirus. Gobert’s positive test last week led the NBA to suspend its 2019-20 season.
In a statement posted to social media, Gobert has said that he was “under great care and will fully recover.” Mitchell said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he was “doing well” and asymptomatic. Wood has also been asymptomatic.
The Nets’ positive tests are noteworthy because they cannot be directly linked to the Jazz or the Pistons. Brooklyn and Utah last played on Jan. 14, nearly two months before Gobert’s positive test. Brooklyn last faced Detroit on Jan. 29. By contrast, the Jazz and Pistons played each other on March 7, just four days before Gobert’s test, and the three players who tested positive were on the court together.
More than 5,700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States, while the global total has surpassed 195,000