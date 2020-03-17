Rock Creek Christian won’t get to play in the Capital Beltway League tournament or the prestigious, well-scouted Alhambra Catholic Invitational this year. For Hunt, a 5-foot-11 guard who has drawn interest from mid-major programs including Wagner and Miami (Ohio), that means his last chance to impress schools that may not have previously noticed him is gone.

“You still have coaches calling, but of course you also have coaches that you’re waiting for,” Hunt said. “But you don’t want to take the gamble and wait too long and then you have nowhere to go. So you’re kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place right now. With the coronavirus stuff, you start to think: ‘Should I commit? Or wait?’ ”

As high school basketball state playoffs, local and national showcases such as the McDonald’s all-American game and AAU competitions across the country have been canceled or postponed, recruiting has been thrown into a lurch that could have lasting implications for college basketball.

Many players outside the relatively small group of top-level recruits who have already established their game on a national scale are losing a final chance to prove themselves. College coaches are not only losing the ability to evaluate recruits in person during those games, but they can also no longer host recruits on campus or make in-house visits. On Friday, the NCAA’s Division I Council Coordination Committee banned in-person recruiting for coaches and suspended official and unofficial campus visits for recruits until at least April 15.

“It’s just the new reality,” said Evan Daniels, the director of recruiting at 247Sports. “It’s going to impact the high school Class of 2021. It’s going to impact the high school Class of 2020 — there are still guys that are trying to make decisions. It’s going to impact the transfer market. It’s going to impact all of college basketball recruiting.”

While many players are concerned about losing an evaluation period — Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League canceled its April and May events for boys and girls — coaches are more worried about not being able to see their recruits in person. Even in the spring, relatively late in the recruiting calendar, there are many highly touted, unsigned players left for whom those visits are significant.

Azzi Fudd, the Class of 2021′s No. 1 recruit out of St. John’s College High in the District, is one such player. Fudd said Monday she has had four or five home visits so far. One she had scheduled for Tuesday and another for next week were canceled.

The guard doesn’t have a set timeline for when she wants to commit, but she was hoping to narrow her list this spring.

“Being able to text or call every once in a while to talk is good, but I do think home visits and seeing them face to face — and how they interact with you in your home environment — it lets you see them in a different way,” Fudd said.

Coaches looking to plug holes in their rosters with transfers are also in a jam without being able to show players around their campuses. Daniels estimates there are around 300 transfer players on the men’s basketball market alone right now, many of whom may be choosing their next schools based solely on relationships they have made over the phone, unless they wait until late May or early June to take visits.

Even then, as Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese said over the weekend, no one knows what campus visits will look like.

“For all of us, we’re looking at — if our kids don’t come back to campus, which we don’t know, how do you host recruits without your players and students?” Frese said.

“It’s going to slow down the process of what our roster is going to look like next season,” Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon said on a teleconference Monday. “ … Even though we have a lot of great players coming back, we still need to add some pieces. So patience is going to be a big thing for me, which I don’t have.”

Those entrenched in AAU basketball worry that the cancellation of spring evaluation opportunities will put more pressure on players to impress during tournaments in the late summer and fall. The skewed timetable could also stress evaluators, who have a say in recruits’ rankings and reputations. Daniels canceled eight weeks’ worth of travel Friday and plans to be more aggressive during the fall evaluation periods than he usually is.

Daniels does see a silver lining: He thinks this could be mid-major programs’ time to shine.

“It really gives some of the mid-major schools, lower-level high-major schools, low-major schools, an advantage if they have a long-standing relationship with a kid they’ve been on for a while and really hope that the blue bloods don’t see them,” he said. “It’s going to give them an opportunity to steal a kid or two.”

From the opposing point of view, that lack of exposure is exactly what worries Delonnie Hunt.