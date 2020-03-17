The European Championship men’s soccer tournament scheduled for this summer will be postponed until 2021, the Norwegian Football Federation announced Tuesday after a teleconference among members of the continent’s football federations.

“UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year. More information coming,” the federation announced on Twitter. Norway was scheduled to face Serbia on March 26 in the semifinals of a playoff round to determine the final entrants into the tournament.

Held every four years, the European Championship is considered second to only the World Cup in terms of international prestige. This year’s tournament was scheduled to be a Pan-European affair, with games in 12 cities and 12 countries between the June 12 opening match in Rome and the July 12 final in London.

Nearly every European professional league has halted play, and the decision to postpone Euro 2020 will give those leagues the opportunity to finish their seasons in the summertime should they be able to return to the field.