Held every four years, the European Championship is considered second to only the World Cup in terms of international prestige. This year’s tournament was scheduled to be a Pan-European affair, with games in 12 cities and 12 countries between the June 12 opening match in Rome and the July 12 final in London.
Nearly every European professional league has halted play, and the decision to postpone Euro 2020 will give those leagues the opportunity to finish their seasons in the summertime should they be able to return to the field.