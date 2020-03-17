The tournament originally was scheduled to run May 24-June 7. But on Saturday, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced that all nonessential businesses must close until further notice. The ATP Tour suspended men’s tennis play for six weeks on Thursday, and on Monday the WTA followed suit for the women’s tour, suspending play through May 2.
On Friday, France’s top two soccer divisions announced that they would be suspending play indefinitely.
Former men’s professional player Guy Forget, now the French Open’s tournament director, recently told L’Equipe magazine that playing the tournament without spectators could be explored, but the French ban on large gatherings ended that hope.
On Monday, an All England Lawn Tennis Club spokeswoman said Wimbledon, the tennis grand slam’s third leg, was still scheduled to be played beginning in late June but also that club officials “will act responsibly, in the best interests of wider society.” Wimbledon was not played during the first and second World Wars.
The rescheduled French Open now will begin just one week after the scheduled end of the U.S. Open, the year’s final grand slam. On Monday, U.S. Open tournament organizers announced that “we are not implementing any changes to the 2020 U.S. Open” but acknowledged “that circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus are rapidly changing,”