In announcing the decision regarding the PGA Championship, which was to be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said, “Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved."

Waugh added that his organization was working with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and San Francisco Mayor London Breed to find “a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible” to hold the tournament.

The PGA Tour has been placed on hold since last week’s Players Championship was called off after the first round was played. At the time, the tour also canceled upcoming events through the Texas Open, scheduled for April 2-5, and on Tuesday four more events were canceled, wiping out the tour’s schedule through the week in May when the PGA Championship would have been held.

“As we receive more clarity in the coming weeks, the TOUR will be working with our tournament organizations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a PGA TOUR schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season,” the PGA Tour said. “We will provide further updates when those plans come into focus.”

“You can plan for all kinds of situations, but this one is really unique — just think about how much it’s changed since last Wednesday night, think about how much it’s changed in the last 24 hours,” Monahan said. “I think we can expect more of that.”