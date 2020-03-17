Minutes after missing on Cooper, the Redskins secured Fuller with a deal signaling the team views him as a core piece of the defense during this rebuild. The question is where the Redskins will play him. While Fuller plays mostly in the slot — 313 of his 498 snaps last year were there, according to Pro Football Focus — he can provide defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio flexibility as he builds the secondary. Fuller lined up for 25 snaps at outside corner and 40 at free safety last season, when the coverage allowed.

The 25-year-old fortifies a secondary in need of depth. The latitude he affords can help the team protect itself in case of injury, though he’ll likely remain in the slot if everyone remains healthy. Embattled cornerback Quinton Dunbar probably will remain the team’s top outside threat, if he stays with the Redskins through this offseason. Fabian Moreau, who progressed last season outside, could line up opposite Dunbar. This bumps Jimmy Moreland, seen as a steal in the seventh round of last year’s draft, to the fourth cornerback position with a chance to develop.

This signing, in a way, helps close the loop on the Redskins’ trade for Smith. They gave up Fuller and a 2018 third-round pick — which Kansas City traded to Cincinnati to draft linebacker Malik Jefferson — for the quarterback. Fuller, at first, stepped into a big role for the Chiefs, starting 15 games in 2018. But his production slipped last season as he missed five games with a thumb injury. He appeared in 11 games, starting four. Fuller bounced back in the Super Bowl, though, when he emerged with a crucial pass breakup late in the fourth quarter to help seal the Chiefs’ victory against San Francisco 49ers.

The deal was a homecoming in more ways than one for Fuller, who also is a Baltimore native and Good Counsel High School alumnus. One teammate, defensive lineman Tim Settle, tweeted out his approval.

“Ok K Full,” Settle wrote, adding an emoji of a flexing bicep.