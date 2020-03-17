The tournament, which had been held every four years since 1960, would have begun June 12 in Rome and concluded July 12 in London. It will now start June 11, 2021, and follow the same schedule.

As Italian Coach Roberto Mancini said, “Right now, the priority is to save lives.”

South American soccer officials took similar action with their jewel, Copa America, pushing it to next summer. Argentina and Colombia are joint hosts.

Those decisions continued the necessary stoppages of activity in soccer, which is the most international of sports, both in fandom and competition.

With most domestic leagues grinding to a halt — and the Champions League put on hold — Euro 2020 was next. UEFA dismissed suggestions of staging the tournament behind closed doors.

“Football is an uplifting and powerful force in society,” UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said. “The thought of celebrating a Pan-European festival of football in empty stadia, with deserted fan zones while the continent sits at home in isolation, is a joyless one and one we could not accept to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the competition.”

No doubt, ticket refunds and other financial interests played into the equation.

Playoffs to determine the final slots in the European tournament have been provisionally pushed from this month to June.

The primary reason for postponing Euro 2020 was health concerns. But UEFA also wanted to provide time this summer, if the medical climate improves, for leagues to complete their seasons. Most were scheduled to end in the middle of May.

Without the European Championship and Copa America pulling away players to their respective national teams, the Premier League, Bundesliga and others would have at least another month to play games — and meet their lucrative TV contract obligations.

Without resolution, it’s unclear what leagues would do. Abandon the season? Declare the current leaders as champions and promote and relegate based on the frozen standings?

In England, Liverpool holds a 25-point lead over Manchester City and is on its way to its first top-flight trophy since 1990. Relegation from the Premier League — currently Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City — is a financial gut-punch.

The Champions League is also unresolved: Four quarterfinalists are set, but four round-of-16 series remain in limbo. The final was to take place May 30 in Istanbul.

All club activities would need to cease by June 30 — that’s when player contracts and sponsorship deals typically expire. Besides, players need time off before seasons resume in August.

UEFA said it has established a working group with the participation of leagues and club representatives “to examine calendar solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season and any other consequence of the decisions” made Tuesday.

The rescheduled European Championship will overlap with previously planned events, though FIFA plans to reschedule the expanded 2021 Club World Cup (24 teams instead of seven), which was initially set to launch June 17 in China and run for 18 days.

The UEFA Women’s Championship for national teams is to take place next year at 10 stadiums in England, though it’s not slated to begin until July 7, five days before the men’s event competition ends at Wembley Stadium. No women’s matches are to take place at the iconic venue until the Aug. 1 final.

Men’s national teams in Europe are to begin the qualifying stages for the 2022 World Cup next year. No matchdays directly conflict with the rescheduled European Championship, but teams are to play in the first week of June 2021. The Nations League, which is tied to World Cup qualifying, is also in the mix.

Perhaps the greater issue is the demand on players called for the European Championship (weeks of buildup and up to a month of competition) and World Cup qualifiers during mandatory call-up periods scattered through 2021. Their club employers will not take that well.

Soccer is a complicated ecosystem, but these are extraordinary times that require sacrifice and flexibility.