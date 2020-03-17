The savvy duo of Brady and Patriots Coach Bill Belichick made New England contenders for a Super Bowl run nearly every season and a virtual lock to win the AFC East. In 20 years with the Patriots, 19 as the starter, New England won 17 division titles.

Brady’s announcement shook the sports world during a period when fans are having to learn to live without their favorite teams because of the spreading novel coronavirus. But for Bostonians, seeing Brady leave — on St. Patrick’s Day no less, when bars and restaurants also have been shut down — appeared especially gutting.

One fan placed a bouquet of flowers at the entrance of a TB12 store in Boston. Another attached an “RIP” sticker to a framed Brady poster.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted his thanks to Brady and said, “You will always have a home in #Boston and a special place in all of our hearts.”

Belichick in a statement said his relationship with Brady was “built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation.”

“Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone, but that has not been the case with Tom,” Belichick said. “He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all time.”

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, one of Brady’s favorite targets, tweeted a photo of the two players taking the field with the caption, “Family.”

Fans who rooted against the Brady and the Patriots had mixed reactions. Quite a few shared video of Brady’s final pass in a Patriots uniform: an interception returned for a touchdown in the playoffs against Tennessee.

The Titans’ defense, led by Coach Mike Vrabel, one of Brady’s former teammates and a Belichick protege, held Brady to 209 yards and an interception on 20-of-37 passing. It was clear throughout the season that at age 42, Brady — now 43 — had lost a step. His completion percentage was down 5 percent from his 2018 campaign, and he threw for the fewest yards in a full season since 2010 (he missed four games in 2016 thanks to Deflategate) and just 24 touchdowns, his fewest since 2006.

Tom Brady's final pass in a Patriots uniform pic.twitter.com/TDLmZz5KUE — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 17, 2020

But those same fans also expressed some admiration for the quarterback many call the “GOAT,” for “greatest of all time.” That feeling appeared especially strong among fans of the Chargers and Buccaneers, the two teams reportedly gunning the hardest for Brady’s services. The Raiders were also reportedly in that mix, but signed Marcus Mariota on Monday to compete for the starting role with Derek Carr.

NFL Network’s Michael Giardi reported Monday that the Bucs “have made the[ir] intentions to Tom Brady loud and clear” with a hefty contract offer.

“If you’re looking at Tom Brady’s farewell note through Chargers colored glasses,” wrote NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz, “he did mention that he’s a 'California kid’ & ‘time to open a new stage’ (Chargers will begin play in the new SoFi Stadium). Just saying.”

Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu predicted Brady would sign with the Chargers.

Brady to Chargers — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 17, 2020

Retired wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted that Brady should sign with San Francisco, his hometown team. A move elsewhere, Smith said, would smack too much of Joe Montana’s unsuccessful decampment from the 49ers to the Chiefs after 13 seasons and four Super Bowls in San Francisco.

“I don’t like Tom Brady leaving,” Smith wrote. “It’s gives me Joe Montana Vibes. It can only be right to me if he goes to San Fran. That would be dope!”

The Niners, though, already have a quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, who was once supposed to be Brady’s replacement in New England.