Over two decades, Brady became a fixture in New England living rooms, a constant presence, a talisman embedded into the fabric of autumn. He lived for a time in Boston’s Back Bay and moved to the Brookline, but whether he became a New Englander is up for debate: He got too famous too fast, married a supermodel, won six Super Bowls, launched a self-care personal brand and lived a life unrecognizable to anyone but himself. It is also beside the point. He unquestionably became part of New England life, a pillar on par with Nubble Lighthouse, Faneuil Hall or the Superman Building.

Now he is leaving. Brady announced he will continue his career in his age-43 season with another team, that his “football journey will take place elsewhere.” Coach Bill Belichick has run a ruthless operation as he turned the Patriots into a dynasty, and his dismissal of sentiment applied even to Brady, whom the Patriots made little effort to woo as he became a free agent for the first time. Brady and Belichick transformed the Patriots into a crown jewel of American professional sports, a juggernaut that played for nine Super Bowls in an 18-year span and won six.

Brady’s departure will feel devastating to some in New England, inevitable to others who have been reading the tea leaves — including the comments of Brady’s father, who for years has predicted an unceremonious end with the Patriots — and strange to everyone. Brady will look weird in a different uniform to every NFL fan. For New Englanders, it will be like seeing the foliage stay green in fall.

Brady’s greatness made him an idol in New England, but his longevity is what made Tuesday morning’s announcement so unmooring. Patriots fans remember Tawm-my Brady making his debut in Foxborough Stadium after Drew Bledsoe’s injury. They watched him duel Peyton Manning, win MVPs, lead an undefeated regular season. They saw him tear his ACL and recover. They watched him, from behind the barriers Brady necessarily constructed, become a father, a tabloid target, a family man, a brand. Through everything, he was always their quarterback.

The Deflategate saga united Patriots fans behind Brady like nothing had before. A region that relishes us-against-them fights supported Brady to irrational lengths. He responded with three Super Bowl titles in his final six years in New England.

The Patriots’ NFL preeminence feels ingrained now, but before the mid-'90s, the Patriots were a low-rent franchise, an afterthought locally after the Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics. It changed when Robert Kraft bought the team, hired Bill Parcells as head coach and started construction on Gillette Stadium. But the bad old days were still fresh when Brady first stood under center — his first playoff game came at Foxborough Stadium, with its frozen metal bleachers and brutal concrete concourses.

The Patriots today are clearly the most popular team in New England. They do not have the history of the Celtics, and they are not as beloved as the Red Sox. But like most American fan bases, New England worships its football team far more than any other franchise. Maybe, given the NFL’s explosion in popularity across the country, the shift would have happened without Brady. But for two decades, he played the most visible role.

Broken marriages between players and fan bases can be messy. This will not be one, even if Brady had at least partial agency in his departure. There will be sadness that Brady will finish his career elsewhere, and there will be some In-Bill-We-Trust devotees who have no problem watching the quarterback leave a year early rather than a year after his skills erode. A surprisingly large portion of New Englanders will be fine with Brady choosing where he plays next: Their history together means they will be happy if he is happy. That is an uncommon sentiment, but the relationship between Brady and New England is unlike any other in American sports.

In uncertain times for every facet of American life, Brady and the Patriots and the rest of New England will move forward with an extra layer of oddity. Brady has been a part of life in New England since the turn of the century. He was a quarterback fresh out of the University of Michigan who was 23 back then, and now he is a 42-year-old husband and father wondering, like so many others in New England, what comes next.