“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere,” he wrote, “I appreciate everything we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” he wrote in one of two posts headlined, “LOVE YOU PATS NATION” and “FOREVER A PATRIOT.”

For the first time in his career, the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft will become an unrestricted free agent. He’ll be 43 when the 2020 season opens and acknowledged the uncertainty that adds.

“I don’t know what my football future holds,” he wrote, “but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”

He expressed gratitude to the team, coaches and fans.

“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters,” he tweeted. "[Massachusetts] has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming — I wish every player could experience it.

“My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can’t thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all. I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way, and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph even in the most dire situations.

“You opened your heart to me and I opened my heart to you. and Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared — a lifetime full of fun memories.”

Brady was long considered likely to see what else is out there, both football- and life-wise. Although it appeared that the market for him as a free agent had dwindled, he has opened a TV and film production company in Los Angeles, where the Chargers are parting with Philip Rivers and are in need of a big name with a new stadium opening. Tampa Bay has also made a serious run at him.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach [Bill] Belichick, RKK [owner Robert Kraft], the Kraft family and the entire organization, I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” he wrote. “I am grateful for all that you have taught me — I have learned from everyone. You have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for.

“Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that.

