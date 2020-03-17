AD

Brady, 42, said via social media Tuesday morning he would make his exit from New England after teaming with Patriots Coach Bill Belichick for 17 playoff trips and nine Super Bowl appearances over two dynastic decades. He wrote on Twitter that “it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”

AD

He added that he didn’t know what his “football future holds.” Brady, a free agent for the first time, suggested he would continue playing rather than retire, saying his “football journey will take place elsewhere.”

The Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers were believed to have made contract offers to Brady worth $30 million per season or more, according to a person with knowledge of the deliberations. But Brady apparently wanted to keep his family on the East Coast, and the Chargers were reported by early Tuesday evening to have resigned themselves to losing out. The Buccaneers were thought to be selling Brady on the prospect of playing for their well-regarded coach, Bruce Arians.

AD

Brady faces a potentially difficult transition, changing teams for the first time in the NFL during an offseason in which normal routines have been interrupted by coronavirus-related issues. The league has postponed teams’ offseason workouts indefinitely, potentially affecting Brady’s ability to adapt to Arians’s offense and to his new teammates. But by passing up the Chargers’ offer, he avoids the daunting competitive task of playing in the same division — the AFC West — with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

AD

Brady replaces Jameis Winston at quarterback with Tampa Bay. He resisted the lure of the L.A. market. With the Chargers, he would have taken over for their longtime quarterback, Philip Rivers, who agreed Tuesday to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.