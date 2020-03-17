Kozo Tashima, who is also vice president of Japan’s Olympic Committee, attended the first day of the SheBelieves Cup on March 5 in Orlando. The Japanese women played Spain, followed by the United States vs. England.

This week, Tashima said he has experienced fever and symptoms of pneumonia.

AD

“Presently, no one associated with U.S. Soccer is displaying symptoms, and all players are currently at their homes, dispersed throughout the nation," Buethe said. "Our medical staff is contacting the players and all involved, and we will continue to assess the situation closely.”

AD

Tashima did not attend Japan’s SheBelieves Cup matches in Harrison, N.J., and Frisco, Tex.

Before the U.S. visit, however, he was in Amsterdam for meetings and Japan’s bid presentation to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. He and Carlos Cordeiro, who last week resigned as USSF president, were in the same room, a person familiar with the meetings said.

Cordeiro did not show any symptoms over the subsequent two weeks, said the person, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

AD

“In Amsterdam and in Europe in early March,” Tashima said, “the level of nervousness against the novel coronavirus was not the same as now. Everyone was still doing hugs, handshakes and cheek-kissing.”

The U.S. players dispersed following the SheBelieves Cup finale March 11 in greater Dallas. Most reported to their NWSL teams for preseason training camp, but because of the pandemic, the league placed a moratorium on formal practices through this weekend.

AD

Rose Lavelle, a U.S. star midfielder who plays for the Washington Spirit, returned home to Cincinnati. There, she was exposed to a sick family member — it’s believed to be the flu — and told to not join the Spirit until late this month, at the earliest.

AD

The Spirit reported to training camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Thursday and is not scheduled to return to the Washington area until March 25.

“The team has remained in Florida because our medical staff believes being in the controlled, isolated and secure environment at Sandpiper Bay is the best situation for them right now,” owner Steve Baldwin wrote in an open letter to fans. “The staff at Sandpiper Bay is dedicated to keeping conditions safe and has been extremely proactive in keeping our players healthy.”