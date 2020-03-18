Buffalo won 10 games in 2019 and went out and acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings for four draft picks, including a first-round pick in this year’s draft. Diggs had 63 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last year while averaging 2.7 yards per route run per Pro Football Focus. Only New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas was more efficient in 2019 (2.9 yards per route run). The Bills also added pass-rusher Mario Addison (9 1/2 sacks last year) plus linebackers A.J. Klein and Tyler Matakevich. Most importantly the team re-signed left guard Quinton Spain, who was one of six guards who allowed zero sacks in 2019.

The Dolphins, who posted a lowly 5-11 record in 2019, have been active in free agency. They’ve brought in cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah, plus left guard Ereck Flowers. Quarterback remains an issue but there is no doubt Miami is upgrading their team on the fly.

New York, by comparison, has been quiet, with key players opting for greener pastures elsewhere. The Jets did sign offensive tackle George Fant, but much more is needed to fix an offense that scored a league-low 10 points per game fewer than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play, per data from TruMedia.

To figure out who is most likely to emerge as this year’s AFC East champion we need to look at each team’s expected win rate for 2020, derived by looking at win totals and Super Bowl odds from various bookmakers, and adjust that for strength of schedule and location. And while we do not yet know the order of the games we do know the opponents for each team both home and away.

Buffalo Bills

Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers

Away: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Titans

Miami Dolphins

Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Bengals

Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Jaguars

New York Jets

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Browns

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Colts

New England Patriots

Home: Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Ravens

Away: Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Texans

The obvious caveat is that we don’t yet know who the Patriots’ quarterback will be, and what other moves teams will make before the start of the season. But for those out there with an eye towards the futures market, here’s how the division is shaping up for now.

Based on the current projections, the Bills look to grab their first division title since 1995 with a 12-4 record. Buffalo should be favored in nearly every game on its schedule, with its toughest task at home against the Kansas City Chiefs (56 percent win probability, roughly equating to a three-point favorite). It will be a close call for second place, but the Patriots, at a projection of 9-7, still could wind up as a playoff team, even without Brady under center.