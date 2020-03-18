1. The expansion Bucs were historically bad, but they had a funny coach

Tampa Bay entered the NFL in 1976 with a roster stocked with rookies and players taken in an expansion draft that year (the newly born Seattle Seahawks also took part), one in which the New York Times said the Bucs “went far off course in search of elusive prizes.” There was middle linebacker Edwin “Bubba” Broussard, a Chicago Bears reserve who never had dressed for an NFL game and never would. There was Doug Swift, a regular starter at linebacker for the Miami Dolphins who decided to attend medical school instead of play for the Bucs. What there wasn’t was a quarterback: Instead, the Bucs acquired 1966 Heisman Trophy winner and Florida native Steve Spurrier via trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Spurrier barely completed 50 percent of his passes and threw 12 interceptions (the Bucs would cut him the following offseason). Tampa Bay would not score an offensive touchdown until 32 seconds remained in its fourth regular season game and wouldn’t score its second until 2:02 was left in its sixth game. In all, the Bucs lost their first 26 games, with their first win not coming until Week 13 of the 1977 season.

But Coach John McKay had a way with words, at least.

“We didn’t tackle well today but we made up for it by not blocking,” he said after one game. After another, a reporter asked him about the execution of his team’s offensive line.

“I’m in favor of it,” was his (perhaps apocryphal) reply.

2. Not-so-special teams

Tampa Bay went 18 full seasons without returning a kickoff or punt for a touchdown, the streak finally ending five games into their 19th when Vernon Turner took a punt 80 yards for a score against the Detroit Lions. The Bucs would have to wait 13 more years for their first kickoff return for a touchdown, Micheal Spurlock’s 90-yard score against the Falcons in 2007. It was the 1,865th kickoff return in team history.

“The great curse has been lifted!” Fox Sports announcer Matt Vasgersian exclaimed. “Santa Maria!”

Spurlock would repeat the feat in 2010. Since then, nearly 50 Tampa Bay players have failed to reach the end zone on a punt or kickoff.

3. Briefly good, then very, very bad

Thanks in part to Lee Roy Selmon, the defensive lineman and future Hall of Famer taken by the Bucs with the first pick of the 1976 collegiate draft, quarterback Doug Williams and running back Ricky Bell, Tampa Bay made the playoffs in three of four seasons from 1979 to 1982, even hosting the NFC championship game in 1979. But Bell — who was beginning to suffer from the inflammatory disorder that would end his life in 1984 — was traded to San Diego after the 1981 season and the underpaid Williams would bolt for the USFL after the 1982 season.

What followed were 12 straight seasons with at least 10 losses, an NFL record marked by horrific trade and draft decisions and the skinflint ownership of Hugh Culverhouse. In 1982, the Bucs traded their 1983 first-round pick to the Bears for, oddly enough, a 1982 second-round pick they used to select defensive end Booker Reese, who made all of seven career starts for the team. Tampa Bay traded its first-round pick in the 1984 draft to the Bengals in exchange for quarterback Jack Thompson, who went 3-13 in 16 career starts for Tampa Bay. The 1984 pick would eventually prove to be the first in the draft and would be used by the Patriots (having acquired it from Cincinnati) to take five-time Pro Bowler Irving Fryar. The Bucs took Bo Jackson with the first pick in the 1986 draft even though he had promised to never play for them (he never did).

Knowing they would take Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Vinny Testaverde with the first pick in the 1987 draft, the Bucs traded Steve Young to the 49ers for cash, a 1987 second-round pick and a 1987 fourth-round pick. To be fair, Young hadn’t shown much potential in his two seasons in Tampa, but to be fair to Young, he wasn’t surrounded by much talent, either. He would eventually win a Super Bowl in San Francisco and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2005. Testaverde would eventually have a lengthy NFL career, but his time in Tampa was unpleasant: He never led the team to more than six wins in a season as its starter and threw 35 interceptions in 1988, the second-most in NFL history.

4. Super Bowl, then bust

Yes, the Bucs won the Super Bowl after the 2002 regular season. But they haven’t won a playoff game since and haven’t been to the postseason at all since 2007, the NFL’s second-longest drought behind the Browns. Since that last playoff appearance, they’ve had three winning seasons.

In the three seasons between 2010 and 2012, 19 of the Bucs’ 24 home-game telecasts were blacked out because not enough tickets were sold, a skid that ended only after the team’s owners started buying up unsold tickets.

Tampa Bay had to settle with former players who had sued them after they contracted MRSA in the team locker room.

Jameis Winston allegedly groped a female Uber driver and was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season. He threw 30 interceptions last season, the NFL’s most since, yes, Testaverde in 1988.

Oh, and those digital-clock numerals are a horror show of design.

This — all of this — is what Tom Brady is stepping into.