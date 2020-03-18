For at least nine months each year, from training camp in the heart of winter through the postseason in the fall, MLS players and coaches are together almost daily.

The coronavirus pandemic will keep them apart for the foreseeable future. Two weeks into the season, MLS last Thursday suspended the schedule for 30 days, a timetable that seems certain to be extended as the health crisis expands.

A moratorium on training sessions is also in place.

“Since last week, 99.9 percent of our focus has been the health and safety of our players, staff and front office,” General Manager Dave Kasper said Wednesday.

But the team is also assisting players keep up their fitness levels by providing equipment and emailing instructions. Kasper called them “care packages. … We are being creative in how we’re doing it and doing the best we can."

A few weeks without proper physical training would force players to start from the beginning.

The technical staff — Kasper, Coach Ben Olsen, the assistants and trainers — are in regular contact with the players and will adjust workout regimens weekly.

Except for an occasional visit by team personnel, the players’ area on the lower level of Audi Field is off limits. Most front-office staff, which occupies the top level of the stadium offices, is working from home.

Kasper is home in Ashburn, Va., with his family of four. Olsen is in touch with everyone while home with his wife and three children in the Shaw neighborhood of the District.

Players are scattered around the area; all remain in-market. No one is sick, Kasper said.

While the players train on their own, Kasper and the front office continue working on the roster, which, unlike many sports leagues, is not set in stone when the season starts.

United remains in search of help on the back line and front line before the trade and transfer deadline May 5. It’s unclear whether the league will extend that date. The window will reopen in early July.

Players on United’s target list include U.S. forward Bobby Wood (Hamburg/Germany), Malian defender Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens/France) and Irish defender Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers/England).

Kasper said he is in contact with agents and scouts around the world, and he and his staff continue the player search through video subscription services, such as Wyscout.

Of course, no one is sure when the season will resume. League officials are in regular contact with teams.

According to multiple people close to the situation, MLS is planning to play postponed matches on the back end of the schedule and push the postseason deeper into the fall. If a large chunk of the season is wiped out, however, the league would have to shorten the regular season schedule.