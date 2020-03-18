That confetti-filled moment will define this season. It’s all Maryland has — that and a large helping of what-ifs after the novel coronavirus outbreak led to the season’s premature end. The Big Ten called off its conference tournament before Maryland arrived in Indianapolis. The NCAA canceled all championship events, including the men’s basketball tournament.

“We know we had a really good team,” Turgeon said Monday on a teleconference. “We know we could have done some things. Could have lost in the first round. We could have advanced to a Final Four. Who knows? We’ll never know. But that makes it hard.”

Winning a share of the conference regular season crown helps ease the pain. Turgeon called it “really a perfect ending,” even though he never anticipated the Michigan game would be the last of the season for the Terrapins. But during the final moments this team spent together on the court, the players cut down nets in front of a home crowd on senior day.

Turgeon told the crowd how this Big Ten title lifted a weight. He had not scored a conference title in his first eight seasons at Maryland, having not done so since 2006, when he was at Wichita State. That joy bubbled to the surface as he hugged Cowan on the sideline, then it oozed out of his words as he spoke to the crowd and, finally, when he climbed a ladder toward the net with scissors in his hand.

“I just wanted it to happen because we were so close,” Turgeon said afterward with some glitter from the celebration still shimmering on his forehead.

Turgeon’s team nearly watched a moment like this slip away, which would have exacerbated the loss of the postseason. The Terps could have won the title eight days before when Michigan State visited College Park with “College GameDay” in town. But the Spartans seized control from the start. The Terps fell flat in their next game at Rutgers, showing little energy during their fourth matchup in a 10-day stretch. With that loss, the game against Michigan became their final opportunity to win the title that they ultimately shared with Wisconsin and Michigan State.

During the game, Turgeon’s wife, Ann, said she never felt too nervous because the Terrapins didn’t trail. She rarely talks to those around her while Maryland plays, but a few times she told her mom, who flew in from San Francisco, that the clock seemed to be moving remarkably slowly.

Before the game, Ann stood on the court crying and taking pictures as the seniors were recognized. Cowan’s high school, St. John’s in the District, shares a conference with Gonzaga, where Will Turgeon played basketball until he graduated in 2018. Travis Valmon, a senior walk-on, went to Georgetown Prep, the high school where Turgeon’s youngest child, Leo, will enroll next year. Will has become close friends with some members of his dad’s team and the managers. All those ties made the day more emotional and its end so rewarding.

After the game, Ann said: “My biggest concern was I wanted to get Mark’s dad to him. Now that totally makes me emotional [to think about]. … I was like: ‘I want him to see Mark and give him a hug when Mark’s still excited. Not in the back after all the celebrations are done.’ ”

So she led Mark’s dad, Bob, down to the court, then stood back near the team’s bench and watched it all unfold. Will Turgeon, who has always been immensely invested in and loyal to his dad’s teams, walked onto the floor with crutches. He had hip surgery three days before but insisted he couldn’t miss Cowan’s senior day. Players hugged their parents. The children of assistant coaches Bino Ranson and DeAndre Haynes danced on the court.

This group of players enjoyed similar moments all season, each one offering promise for a postseason that will never be played. After the Terps won at Indiana thanks to a well-executed final few minutes, Turgeon said he thought, “There’s something in this group.”

The Terps grabbed hold of the Big Ten’s top spot with a win at Illinois. Cowan hit three consecutive three-pointers to lift Maryland ahead at Michigan State. Darryl Morsell became Maryland’s hero at Minnesota. But that Sunday afternoon in March finally gave the players and the fan base a tangible accomplishment that College Park hadn’t seen in years. Those are the moments the group reflected upon when meeting one last time before the players headed home over the weekend.

“It’s funny when I went through every player in the room, I realized why we won a championship,” Turgeon said. “Because everybody in the room just did everything they possibly could to help us be successful. Sometimes when you’re right in the middle of it, you don’t see that.”

The glee in the building that afternoon was palpable. When Cowan walked into the media room afterward, with a net hanging around his neck, the usually quiet senior yelled, “How we doing today?”

Maryland’s recent teams had a habit of being good but not great. Last season’s group finished fifth in the Big Ten and lost its opening game in the conference tournament. The Terps had hovered around second or third a few times but couldn’t make that final push.

Last season, after Maryland lost its second game in the NCAA tournament, Turgeon reflected on that matchup with LSU and the season. Suddenly, it seemed as though his chair on the dais became uncomfortable, causing him to squirm a bit.

“I just feel bad for my team because,” Turgeon said, then paused and tapped the table, “people are so critical of me and my team.”

Nearly a year later on the Xfinity Center court, there was finally a release. Turgeon spoke openly about the pressure with one-liners about “the thousand-pound gorilla” on his back. Players expressed their excitement for each other, the seniors and Turgeon.

“Coach Turgeon takes a lot of criticism for us throughout the whole season,” Smith said. “He handles it well. Knowing that we got to get him this championship, his first one, it’s an amazing feeling. Just feel like we accomplished something.”

Inside and outside the program, many will wonder what would have been next for this team. Maybe it would have disappointed the fan base and tarnished this accomplishment, or maybe it could have led to more. But Maryland, like every team in the country, will never know.

When the Big Ten canceled its tournament — and the fate of the NCAA tournament was in limbo — Turgeon met with his players. They reflected on that title-winning day they’ll never forget. He told them how nothing will change that they’re Big Ten champions — affirmation for the college-aged guys grappling with this gloomy reality and perhaps a refreshing reminder for their coach, too.